GREAT VALUE
Paul D Rosé 2020
Wagram, Austria, $12 for 1 liter
Bright and juicy, refreshing and cheap — this is a great patio pounder rosé for late summer gatherings. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.
Imported by Select Wines, distributed in the District and Maryland by Siema, in Virginia by Select Wines: Available in the District at Cork & Fork, District Liquors, Wagshal’s on New Mexico. Available in Maryland at Apple Greene Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Hair o’ the Dog in Easton; Johnny’s in Baltimore; Takoma Beverage Co. in Takoma Park; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); the Swiss Bakery in Springfield; Vinosity in Culpeper; the Wine Attic in Clifton; Wine Cabinet in Reston.
King Estate Brut Cuvée 2016
Willamette Valley, Ore., $45
Yes, this wine is asking champagne prices, but it’s also offering champagne quality, with intense orchard fruit and red berry flavors on a crisp, energetic core that carries through a long, satisfying finish. The emphasis here is on the fruit rather than earthy minerality, and there’s nothing wrong with that. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Virginia by Virginia Imports: Available in the District at the Bottle House, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Congressional Liquors, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Tenley Market. Available in Virginia at Cheesetique (Alexandria, Shirlington); the Town Duck in Warrenton.
GREAT VALUE
L'Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines 2020
Yakima Valley, Wash., $19
This wine from a pioneer Washington winery is made from grapes grown in vineyards planted in the 1970s and thankfully kept to chenin blanc instead of grafting over or replanting to something more fashionable. Look for ripe peach and apple flavors with a hint of lemon rind and a rich mouthfeel, and taste a little history. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, MacArthur Beverages, Perry’s, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage, Shuvam Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Corner Market in Silver Spring; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Montgomery County Wine & Liquor Stores (various locations); Old Town Market in Kensington; Takoma Beverage Co. in Takoma Park. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Cheesetique in Alexandria.
GREAT VALUE
Charles Woodson's Intercept Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Paso Robles, Calif., $20
Charles Woodson was a star NFL defensive back — and 2021 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s also a pretty talented winemaker. My favorite of his line is this cabernet sauvignon, which showcases savory, earthy Paso Robles fruit in a texture that evokes the warm summer sun on your face at the end of a productive day. Woodson’s red blend from Paso Robles and pinot noir from Monterey County are also delicious. ABV: 14.5 percent.
Distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Burka’s Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Cork ’N Bottle Wine & Spirits, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Hill Spirits Unlimited, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Michigan Liquors, Trader Joe’s (various locations), Washington Wine & Liquor, Zoo Wine & Spirits. Available in Virginia at Harris Teeter (various locations); Total Wine & More (various locations). Available online from the Wine Concierge (thewineconcierge.co).
GREAT VALUE
Château de Marjolet Petite Parcelle 2019
Côtes du Rhône, France, $14
A blend of 70 percent viognier with the balance being roussanne, this lovely white overflows with jasmine and honeysuckle flavors and a texture of lanolin and beeswax. Serve it with grilled seafood or semihard cheeses. Sustainable. ABV: 14.2 percent.
Imported and distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at Brasserie Liberté, Central Michel Richard, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cork & Fork, Mintwood Place. Available in Maryland at Graul’s Wine & Spirit Shop in Towson; Liberty Liquors in La Vale; Longmeadow Wine & Liquors in Hagerstown; Maryland Discount Beverage Center in Cumberland; McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry; Red Red Wine Bar in Annapolis. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg; Max’s on Broad in Richmond; Puck’s Market in Henrico; the Town Duck in Warrenton; Wine Mill, the Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion in Winchester.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
