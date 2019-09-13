Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Brotte de Père en Fils, Cru des Côtes du Rhône; Alphonse Mellot La Moussiere Sancerre 2018; Baron Edmond de Rothschild, Aguaribay Malbec 2017; Alleme 2018 Txakolina; Cèdre Heritage Malbec 2016. (Tom McCorkle/for The Washington Post)

A Rhone Valley “cru” wine under $20 is a rare find, so this week’s greatest value is the Brotte Cru des Côtes du Rhône from the village of Cairanne. We also have two affordable malbecs — one from Argentina, the other from Cahors in southwestern France. For whites, try a rich, splurge-worthy sauvignon blanc from Sancerre or a racy txakoli from Spain’s Basque country.

GREAT VALUE

Brotte de Père en Fils, Cru des Côtes du Rhône

Cairanne, Rhone Valley, France, $14

Cairanne is one of the villages in the Rhone Valley that has earned its own appellation because of the quality of its wines. They usually cost more than $20, so this beauty is a terrific bargain. Think textbook Rhone red — hints of dark cherries, violets and wild herbs. Pair it with any red meat dishes — grilled, braised or roasted. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

Alphonse Mellot La Moussiere Sancerre 2018

Loire Valley, France, $36

Sancerre is one of the global benchmarks for sauvignon blanc, and this bottling by Alphonse Mellot is top-notch, year in, year out. As 2018 was a warm, ripe vintage, this wine shows more tree fruit character and round, rich mouthfeel, rather than the slightly aggressive or stony mineral profile sauvignon blanc has in more classic years. Enjoy this for its ripeness and exuberance, with broiled fish or roast chicken. ABV: 13 percent.

Alleme 2018 Txakolina

Getariako Txakolina, Spain, $19

Crisp, racy and refreshing, this vibrant white wine screams for food. Serve it with seafood salad, grilled or broiled shrimp, sardines, scallops, oysters, anything with anchovies . . . well, you get the idea! ABV: 12 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Baron Edmond de Rothschild, Aguaribay Malbec 2017

Mendoza, Argentina, $13

Dense purple in color, this malbec from a leading Bordeaux company’s investment in Argentina offers appealing aromas and flavors of blueberries, smoke and meat. ABV: 14 percent.

Cèdre Heritage Malbec 2016

Cahors, France, $15

Argentina built its reputation for fine reds on the malbec grape in the 1990s, sparking a friendly rivalry with Cahors, in southwestern France, where the grape has thrived for generations. The Cèdre Heritage is typical for the region: brawny and rustic, with meaty flavors and an almost chewy texture. ABV: 13.5 percent.

