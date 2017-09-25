

Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions; get the recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

A sweet memory accompanies this recipe in “Myers + Chang at Home: Recipes From the Beloved Boston Eatery,” by Joanne Chang and Karen Akunowicz (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2017). Boston chef Chang recalls that while most of her friends’ mothers “were whipping up hamburgers and hot dogs for fast easy dinners,” her working mom would make this shrimp stir-fry — a go-to dish in their household.

Her mother was hesitant to reveal its main sauce ingredient, which turns out to be . . . ketchup. Chang recommends using one you love the taste of here. The result is a bit sweet, with garlic and ginger helping to stem that tide. A classic quick coating of egg whites and cornstarch keeps the shrimp moist before the sauce fixings go in, and scallions and cilantro give it a light crunch.

Needless to say, this is time-tested, kid-friendly fare. But I’m betting grown-ups will find it just as irresistible.