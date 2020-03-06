Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Tobia Graciano 2015, Susana Balbo Crios Torrontés 2018, Patamar Red Blend Reserva 2015, Essay 2019, Ben Marco Malbec 2017. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post)

Spring is peering around the door, and so, appropriately, our greatest value is a light, refreshing white wine to welcome warmer weather with aplomb. It’s the Essay 2019, a South African blend of chenin blanc, viognier and roussanne, delicious solo or with food. We also have two reds, from Spain and Portugal, that will make excellent partners to your first spring forays to the grill. Finally, two wines from Susana Balbo, one of Argentina’s most celebrated winemakers, round out this week’s shopping list.

GREAT VALUE

Essay 2019

South Africa, $12

I raved about the 2018 version of this delightful blend, and the newer vintage is reminding me of how consistently good the wine can be. South Africa is justly famous for its chenin blanc, which makes up 78 percent of the blend. The addition of viognier (13 percent) and roussanne (9 percent) contribute body and floral notes to the mix. This is a food-friendly white, but I’m tempted to pair it with a sunny patio and some good conversation. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Ben Marco Malbec 2017

Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina, $18

Here’s a sturdy (in a good way) wine, to stand up to hearty beef dishes, such as late-winter stews or early-spring grills. Malbec’s flavors of blueberries are here, along with a mouthwatering herbal spicy note. This wine is made by noted Argentine winemaker Susana Balbo. ABV: 13.9 percent.

Tobia Graciano 2015

Rioja, Spain, $22

With bright, juicy cherry fruit and a hint of clove and pepper, here’s a delightful, light-bodied red ideal for sipping with your before-dinner nosh or a weekend lunch. Or you could pair it with your memories of a road trip through Spain. ABV: 14 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Susana Balbo Crios Torrontés 2018

Argentina, $13

Another bottle from Balbo, this one is a dry, restrained expression of the flowery torrontés grape. Crisp, refreshing acidity makes the wine invigorating. Enjoy this by itself or with antipasti such as ham and/or salami. ABV: 14 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Patamar Red Blend Reserva 2015

Lisboa, Portugal, $12

Bright, juicy, well-structured and affordable red wine — let’s get this party started. Drink this with sausages, pasta with red sauce, burgers — you get the idea. Go get this. ABV: 13 percent.

