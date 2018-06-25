[Make the recipe: Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews]
Tracye McQuirter obviously gets it. In her inspiring new cookbook, “Ageless Vegan” (Da Capo Lifelong Books, 2018), she scatters pine nuts on collard greens; sprinkles nutritional yeast, cashews and cayenne on stuffed mushrooms; and stirs slices of raw celery into grains right before serving. The book, written with her 80-year-old mother, Mary, is a guide to the health-giving qualities of a well-balanced vegan diet, and it’s full of smart tips and strategies. What I might appreciate most about it, though, is McQuirter’s way with those textures (not to mention flavors and colors).
When I made her spicy basil eggplant dish, I knew I’d love the combination of the soft eggplant and crisp orange bell pepper. But it was the last-minute addition of sweet Medjool dates and raw cashews that truly captivated me. If this is what ageless vegans eat every day, they’re in for a long, happy life.
Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews
4 servings
For a less-spicy version, reduce the cayenne to ⅛ teaspoon.
Adapted from “Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life,” by Tracye McQuirter (Da Capo Lifelong Books, 2018).
4 teaspoons sesame oil
One 12-ounce eggplant, cut into bite-size cubes (5 cups)
¼ teaspoon sea salt
1 medium red onion, chopped
6 cloves garlic, chopped
½ -inch piece fresh ginger root, peeled and finely chopped
1 orange or red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into ½ -inch pieces
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar (may substitute fresh lemon juice)
2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari (may substitute coconut aminos), or more as needed
¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (see headnote)
1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, chopped
5 large Medjool dates, pitted and chopped
½ cup chopped raw cashews
Cooked brown rice, for serving
Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the eggplant cubes, sprinkle with the salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the cubes are browned and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a bowl.
Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in the same skillet, over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and cook until it loses a little of its crunch, 1 to 2 minutes.
Return the eggplant to the pan, along with the vinegar, tamari and cayenne; cook, gently tossing, for 2 to 3 minutes, so the flavors meld and the pan juices form a sauce. Taste, and add more tamari, as needed. Remove from the heat, then stir in the basil.
Sprinkle the dates and cashews on top. Serve warm, over brown rice.
