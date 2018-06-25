

Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews; see recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

[Make the recipe: Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews]

Tracye McQuirter obviously gets it. In her inspiring new cookbook, “Ageless Vegan” (Da Capo Lifelong Books, 2018), she scatters pine nuts on collard greens; sprinkles nutritional yeast, cashews and cayenne on stuffed mushrooms; and stirs slices of raw celery into grains right before serving. The book, written with her 80-year-old mother, Mary, is a guide to the health-giving qualities of a well-balanced vegan diet, and it’s full of smart tips and strategies. What I might appreciate most about it, though, is McQuirter’s way with those textures (not to mention flavors and colors).

When I made her spicy basil eggplant dish, I knew I’d love the combination of the soft eggplant and crisp orange bell pepper. But it was the last-minute addition of sweet Medjool dates and raw cashews that truly captivated me. If this is what ageless vegans eat every day, they’re in for a long, happy life.