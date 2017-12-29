This recipe goes to the head of the class, turkey-burger-wise. Its perfectly proportioned, Greek-inspired combo of crumbled feta cheese, red onion and dill makes the meat flavorful and keeps it moist. It would fit right into a plan for eating better in the new year.
You could serve this burger without any condiment, but a dollop of tzatziki or squirt of Sriracha would cool it down or spice it up nicely.
Scale, print and rate the recipe in our Recipe Finder:
Turkey Burgers With Feta and Dill
4 servings
We tested these using 16 ounces and 20 ounces of ground turkey, and preferred the thicker burgers from the 20-ounce portion. Both work fine. The burgers can be cooked on an outdoor grill as well.
Serve with baked sweet potato fries or a cucumber salad.
Adapted from “Prevention’s Mediterranean Table:100 Vibrant Recipes to Share for Lifelong Health,” by the editors of Prevention Magazine and Jennifer McDaniel (Rodale, 2017).
½ medium red onion
2 small cloves garlic
4 stems fresh dill
1 pound to 1¼ pounds ground turkey (breast meat; see headnote)
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
4 whole-grain hamburger buns
Green-leaf lettuce leaves, for serving
Heat a grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
Meanwhile, cut the red onion into thin slices, reserving 4 of them for serving. Finely chop the remaining red onion slices, garlic and dill; together is okay. Transfer to a mixing bowl, then add the ground turkey, salt, pepper and feta. Grease the palms of your clean hands with a light coating of cooking oil spray, then use your hands to gently blend the mixture. Form into 4 equal patties that are ¾ - to 1-inch thick.
Grease both sides of each patty lightly with cooking oil spray, then place in the pan. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side, nicely browning the exterior and making sure the interior is cooked through (165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer).
While the burgers are cooking, you can toast the buns and gather condiments.
Place lettuce leaves on each bottom bun, then the burgers. Put a slice of red onion on each burger, then finish with the top buns. Serve warm, with condiments.
Nutrition | Per serving (using 1 pound meat): 320 calories, 36 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 80 mg cholesterol, 630 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar
Nutrition | Per serving (using 1 ¼ pounds meat): 350 calories, 42 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 660 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar
More quick burger recipes:
More from Food: