

Turkey Burgers With Feta and Dill; get the recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

This recipe goes to the head of the class, turkey-burger-wise. Its perfectly proportioned, Greek-inspired combo of crumbled feta cheese, red onion and dill makes the meat flavorful and keeps it moist. It would fit right into a plan for eating better in the new year.

You could serve this burger without any condiment, but a dollop of tzatziki or squirt of Sriracha would cool it down or spice it up nicely.