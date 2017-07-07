

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

We tend to associate batch cooking with cool weather. But clever kitcheneers know that those pots of beans or grains simmering away on Sundays will help them get dinner on the table faster during the week and transform some meals into no-cook productions.

A dedicated 30 to 60 minutes of effort can yield wild rice or chewy farro; a couple of marinades; roasted tomatoes for a sauce; or enough vinaigrette or salad dressing to take care of lunches and dinners. “Batch” doesn’t mean a mountain of food — with four cups of precooked this and a zip-top bag of marinating that, and you won’t be hungrily scanning Pinterest for ideas at 4 p.m. Heck, even getting some hard-cooked eggs done in advance can make a difference. Here’s a plan, from our Recipe Finder:

Strawberry Tabbouleh, pictured above, calls for bulgur, which takes about 30 minutes to cook. This is a salad that works for lunch or a light dinner on its own; toss in some leftover grilled chicken or flake some smoked whitefish on top and that’s a more substantial summer meal.



(Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The star of this Wild Rice, Peach and Avocado Salad takes an hour on the stove top — it’s worth it to get the true texture rather than go for the boxed, convenient kind of wild rice blend. Fresh mint and lime vinaigrette bring the components together nicely.

The mango marinade for these chicken thighs comes together in minutes but it needs to cozy up to the meat for at least four hours and up to overnight. In the short term, this could be dinner on Monday, or you could toss the zip-top bag in the freezer for a few days and then transfer it to the refrigerator on the morning of when you’ll cook that night.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

I’d double this Tahini Dressing, which doesn’t take any time at all to make, and then use it as a dip for these unconventional summer rolls; on this zucchini and green bean salad; and in this cold noodles with shredded chicken.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Roasting a baking sheet full of cut tomatoes will cost you less than an hour, and then you would have a ready-made topping for avocado toast, an add-in for frittatas, the base of a spiky dipping sauce or a savory addition to a cold or hot pasta dish.

You get the idea. We have more! Email us at food@washpost.com. Even if you don’t subscribe to The Post online (and you really should), our database of tested recipes is free and available for all.

Top recipes of the week

Outdoor cooking’s in full force, judging by our readers’ most-viewed recipes online:



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. This covers all the bases, from Smoke Signals columnist Jim Shahin.

2. All-Purpose Barbecue Sauce. It takes 20 minutes to make 2 cups’ worth — and is yet another candidate for your batch cooking adventures.

3. Lemon, Garlic and Chili Potato Salad, pictured above. Mayo-free, and pretty.

4. Santa Fe Breakfast Bowl. The winner of a recipe challenge for hospital chefs nationwide. Most of its components can be made in advance.

5. Irresistible Wings. Boy, they really are. From Cathy Barrow’s Bring It! column.