This Feb. 22, 208 photo provided by Orange County Public Schools shows a coffee stand at Cypres Creek High School in Orlando, Fla. Orange County schools did not receive dairy industry grants for the coffee bars, but the local dairy council provided chalkboard-style signs and menus.

NEW YORK — Coffee bars selling $3 iced lattes are popping up in high schools, helped along by dairy groups scrambling for new ways to get people to drink milk.

It’s one small way the dairy industry is fighting to slow the persistent decline in U.S. milk consumption as eating habits change. At a high school in North Dakota, a $5,000 grant from a dairy group helped pay for an espresso machine that makes lattes with about 8 ounces of milk each.

It’s not clear how much coffee drinks in high schools might help boost milk consumption. But with consumption of milk in the U.S. down 40 percent since 1975, the dairy industry is looking for all the help it can get.

