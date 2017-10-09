

Noodle Frittata; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Just when you think you’ve had every kind of frittata in the egg playbook, along comes yet another good one to tackle. This noodle version has ingredients that are standard issue at the supermarket these days, yet I had never had them combined in quite this way.

The pasta invoked is a Chinese egg noodle, on the short side and at a medium width instead of the wide egg noodles typically used for kugels and stroganoff. Look for them in the Asian foods section of the international aisle. They give the frittata just enough heft to be deserving of the dinner hour. Seasoned sun-dried tomatoes and dollops of tangy tomato paste pop up in every other bite, along with scallions and pan-crisped spinach.

Cooked in a small skillet, it’s a down-to-earth, slightly surprising meal built for two.