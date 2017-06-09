

Minty Lemon Soda. (Jane Touzalin/The Washington Post)

Mango Gazpacho. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

It takes about 10 minutes of hot and humid to make me reach for cool and breezy in the kitchen — and I don’t mean cranking up the ceiling fan. There’s science behind the cold sensation that mint brings to your mouth. According to Ayurvedic principles, avocados have cool-down properties, which is another reason to check out the ice cream, pie and cookie (!) recipes in Kristen Hartke’s story. Watermelon and cucumber hydrate cells in the body, they say. Surprisingly, whole grains and leafy greens are chill in that way as well: Their generous amounts of magnesium can help regulate body temperature by promoting hydration.

We’re on it, here at Recipe Finder central. Doesn’t a Minty Lemon Soda sound good? Steep some fresh mint leaves in a couple of cups of honeyed simple syrup with lemon juice and you’ll have enough to grace many servings of seltzer water. This Mango Gazpacho is a certified #DinnerInMinutes that requires no cooking. A Shrimp and Watermelon Salad would provide a bit of yin-yang cool and heat with its jalapeño and dried chile seasoning.



Pale Green Salad With Lime Vinaigrette. (Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

And whenever I toss together this Pale Green Salad With Lime Vinaigrette, folks can’t get enough. Ah, feeling better already.

Top recipes of the week

Readers’ most-viewed recipes online looks like summer’s in full swing already:



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

1. Persian Date Cake (Ranginak, pictured above). It’s no-bake, unusual and guilt-free, from the Post Magazine’s #OnePan column — good for Ramadan or at the end of a Middle Eastern-inspired meal.

2. Spiced Chicken Skewers With Grapes. Ellie Krieger gives us chicken on a stick, in 20 minutes. #Nourish

3. Sour Cherry Crumb Bars. Just one pint of these brief summer beauties all you need to make Tiffany MacIsaac’s tender treat.

4. Grilled Corn Four Ways. We think this one will stay in the top 5 awhile.

5. First-Timer’s Ribs. From barbecue guru Steven Raichlen, these are aptly named for their relatively quick, fuss-free approach.