3 Pillars Pinot Noir Los Carneros 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Sonoma County, Calif., $28

Textbook flavors of Carneros, with bright cherry, boysenberry, cola spice and a hint of iodine, carry through a lingering finish. This is the kind of wine to enjoy with little more than a conversation, but chicken, pork or seafood dishes would also benefit from its company. Alcohol by volume: 14.2 percent.

Distributed by Artisans & Vines in the District and Maryland, by LK Wine Tours and Sales in Virginia: Available in the District at City Corner Mart, the Gathering Spot, Rodman’s, Streets Market (Cleveland Park). Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Beer Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Cheers & Spirits in Arnold; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Dorsey’s Search Wine & Spirits in Columbia; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Takoma Beverage Co. in Takoma Park; Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Wine Works in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Murphy Beverage in Winchester, Woodstock Cafe in Woodstock.

Moshin Vineyards Westside Crossing Pinot Noir 2016

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Calif., $29

Wine lovers who have crisscrossed the Russian River Valley in a pinot pilgrimage will recognize the trestle bridge on the label of this classically styled pinot noir. The Russian River Valley’s signature dark cherry, plum and fig flavors are here, with an expansive texture and mouthfeel. ABV: 13.9 percent.

Distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at Batch 13, Chat’s Liquors, MacArthur Beverages. Available in Maryland at 818 Market in Catonsville; Allview Liquors and Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Beer, Wine & Co. in Bethesda; Linwoods in Owings Mills; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Pinehurst Wine Shoppe, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at the Town Duck in Warrenton, Wine Mill in Winchester.

Domaine de Nizas Le Clos Rosé Terroir Basalte 2020

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Languedoc, France, $20

Springtime in a bottle! This gorgeous rosé of syrah, grenache noir and mourvedre tastes like a vacation on France’s Mediterranean coast. Juicy strawberries, wild herbs and a saline minerality combine for a refreshing, even invigorating quaff. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Imported by Old Bridge Cellars, distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits, Modern Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, the Pursuit Wine Bar & Kitchen, Yang Market. Available in Maryland at Allview Liquors and Wine Bin in Ellicott City, Bel Air Liquors in Bel Air, Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits and Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore, Grape & Grain Wine & Spirits in Nottingham, Reds Wine in Parkville, Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna, Tastings of Charlottesville in Charlottesville, Wine Mill in Winchester.

Conte di Campiano Primitivo di Manduria Riserva 2017

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Italy, $25

Primitivo is Italy’s zinfandel, and this rendition is lush and ripe, with a velvety texture. The flavor expression is more boysenberry than California’s cranberry, with herbal notes of rosemary and sage. And it carries relatively high alcohol. The wine would be less expensive and have a lighter carbon footprint without the unwieldy heavy bottle, which almost requires two hands for pouring. But once in the glass, it’s good stuff. ABV: 15 percent.

Imported and distributed by Bravo: Available in the District at A. Litteri, MacArthur Beverages, Radici. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls, Crystal City Wine Shop and the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington, Foods of All Nations and Rio Hill Wine & Beer in Charlottesville, Murphy Beverage and Wine Mill in Winchester, Once Upon a Vine in Richmond, Pickford’s Fresh Seafood in Harrisonburg, Sfizi Cafe in Falls Church, the Town Duck in Warrenton, Vienna Vintner in Vienna, the Whole Ox in Marshall, Wine Cabinet in Reston, Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria, Wine House in Fairfax, WineStyles (Chantilly, Montclair), Yelping Dog Wine in Staunton.

Cipriani Bellini

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Italy, $15

We can’t visit Venice right now, but we can bring the famous Bellini cocktail from Harry’s Bar home. This slightly fizzy blend of prosecco and peach pulp is ideal for a weekend brunch on the deck or a palate pick-me-up before dinner. ABV: 5.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Grand Cata (Shaw), Jefferson Liquor, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at 424 Wine & Spirits in Crofton; Allview Liquors, Jason’s Wine & Spirits, Petite Cellars and Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Big Mouth Liquor in Waldorf; Chester River Wine & Cheese Co. in Chestertown; Choice Wine & Beer in Wheaton; Christos Discount Liquors in Ferndale; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Eastside Liquors, Frederick Wine House, Hillcrest Beer Wine & Spirits and Wine Districts in Frederick; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Giolitti Delicatessen in Annapolis; Hair O’ the Dog and Harrison’s Wines & Liquors in Easton; Landover Liquor in Cheverly; Largo Liquors in Upper Marlboro; Love Point Deli, Wine & Spirits in Stevensville; Maryland News Center and Queens Chapel Liquors in Hyattsville; Monterey Mart & Cafe in Rockville; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; Patuxent Wine & Spirits in Lusby; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Plaza Liquors in Pasadena; Rodman’s in White Flint; Rollins Beer-Wine-Deli in Rockville; Simpatico in St. Michaels; Sugarloaf Wine Cellar in Germantown; Tilghman Island Country Store in Tilghman; Trinacria Macaroni Works and Wine Source in Baltimore; the Winery in Chester. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie, the Italian Store (Lyson Village, Westover) in Arlington, Wegmans (various locations), Wine Mill in Winchester.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.