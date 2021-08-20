There’s a lot of information about this wine on the label: It’s made with organic grapes certified by the Council of Ecological Agriculture of Castilla y León. It’s certified as vegan by the European Vegetarian Union. The closure (the proper word for a cork that isn’t made of cork) is made from sugar cane-based polymers with zero carbon footprint. The capsule over that closure is made from recyclable plastic-free aluminum. The label is recycled paper, and the lightweight bottle is made from recycled glass “to minimize emissions.” The co-op winery, established in 1935, supports 383 rural families and promotes gender equality. I will add that the wine is delicious, with flavors of stone fruit and a fresh hint of citrusy acidity. Applause for an outfit producing lovely wine and taking extra steps to do right by their people and the Earth. ABV: 14.1 percent.