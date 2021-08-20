“Most of my recommendations will continue to be more affordable, where it is most important to point out quality wines from the industrial dross. And I still believe the best bang for the buck lies in the $12-$25 range, even with inflation and tariffs putting pressure on those numbers.
“There are no bad ratings here. If I don’t like a wine, I don’t recommend it. Each wine is included here because I feel it is a good value for the price and because I believe it will appeal to a significant number of my readers. And I will continue to highlight overperformers as great value, as well as the ‘greatest values’ at the end of the year.
“Here is our new rating scale:
“1 Star: Good: The wine delivers what it promises at a fair price. If it says chardonnay, it tastes like chardonnay.
“2 Stars: Excellent: A wine with character and added interest. May elevate your eyebrows at the first sip.
“3 Stars: Extraordinary: An exciting wine that stands out from others in its class. Fist-pumping, table-thumping good.
“4 Stars: Sublime: Otherworldly. May have you thinking, ‘So this is what they were talking about.’ ”
Day Owl Rosé 2020
California, $13
This zesty rosé is vibrant and delicious, with crisp acidity and flavors of wild strawberries and tart raspberries. And at this price, it’s a darn good value to toast the dog days of summer. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.
Distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Bloomingdale Liquors, DC Mini Supermarket, Eye Street Cellars, Good Ole Reliable Liquors, Hill Spirits Unlimited, Rodman’s, Select Reserves, Towne Wine & Liquors. Available in Virginia at Cohn’s on the Corner in Charlottesville; Harris Teeter (various locations); the Town Duck in Warrenton; Wegmans (various locations).
Green & Social Rueda 2020
Spain, $14
There’s a lot of information about this wine on the label: It’s made with organic grapes certified by the Council of Ecological Agriculture of Castilla y León. It’s certified as vegan by the European Vegetarian Union. The closure (the proper word for a cork that isn’t made of cork) is made from sugar cane-based polymers with zero carbon footprint. The capsule over that closure is made from recyclable plastic-free aluminum. The label is recycled paper, and the lightweight bottle is made from recycled glass “to minimize emissions.” The co-op winery, established in 1935, supports 383 rural families and promotes gender equality. I will add that the wine is delicious, with flavors of stone fruit and a fresh hint of citrusy acidity. Applause for an outfit producing lovely wine and taking extra steps to do right by their people and the Earth. ABV: 14.1 percent.
Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Beer Wine & Co. in Bethesda; College Square Liquors in Westminster; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Eddie’s Liquors, Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore; Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville; Foundary Row Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Town and Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton; Viniferous in Frederick; Wine World Beer & Spirits in Abingdon. Available in Virginia at Beijing on Grove, Belmont Butchery, Richmond Wine Station, Union Market in Richmond; Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; Fredericksburg Food Co-op in Fredericksburg; Pagan River Wine Merchants in Smithfield; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Roots 657 in Leesburg; Urbanna Trading Co. in Urbanna; the Wine Outlet in Vienna; Woodstock Cafe in Woodstock.
Only You Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé
Spain, $14
This alcohol-free “wine-based drink” actually does a passable job of mimicking a prosecco or cava sparkling wine. It’s ideal to have on hand for those who cannot, or wish not to, consume alcohol but don’t want to explain themselves, or for those weeknights when you want a taste of wine but not the buzz. There is also a nice white version. ABV: 0 percent.
Imported by Schenk Wines USA, distributed by Banville: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Grand Cata (La Cosecha, Shaw), Mac Market, Magruder’s, Metro Wine & Spirits, Wagshal’s Deli. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg. Available in Virginia at Department of Beer and Wine in Alexandria; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Streets Market in Mt. Vernon; Vienna Vintner in Vienna.
Seven Hills Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Columbia Valley, Wash., $19
Here’s a Bordeaux-style sauvignon blanc, with a bit of semillon blended in for added richness. Look for green apple flavors and a bit of fig. This makes a good pairing for your catch of the day, at the river or the market. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Roland Park Wines & Liquors in Baltimore.
Azores Wine Co. Rosé Vulcânico 2020
Azores, Portugal, $27
Worth a splurge! This hodgepodge blend of Portuguese and international grape varieties may be the most riveting and complete rosé I’ve ever tasted that was not an expensive vintage champagne. The light salmon color belies the intensity of flavor and nervosité — the tension that grabs your palate and makes you take notice. I felt as though I was tasting something that originated deep inside the Earth, eons ago. ABV: 11.5 percent.
Imported by Olé & Obrigado, distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at BlackSalt, Grand Cata (Shaw), Maxwell Park (Navy Yard, Shaw), Pearson’s. Available in Virginia at Creighton Farms in Aldie; Department of Beer and Wine, Unwined (Belleview) in Alexandria; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Market Street Wineshop in Charlottesville; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington, Wine House in Fairfax.
