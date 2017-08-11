

(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Our last Top Tomato contest was a couple of years ago, but the further we get into August, the more I search on “Top Tomato” in the Recipe Finder. The recipes readers submitted comprise a terrific treasure trove of ways to use my No. 1 favorite summer produce.

Here’s a list, in no particular order, of standouts I have made again and again — and why:

Grilled Tomatoes With Cabrales Blue Cheese and Pine Nuts. Simple appetizer or side dish, with flavors that meld together so well.

Tricolor Tomato Salad With Lime Sour Cream and Pesto, pictured above. A bit unexpected and very savory.

Tomato Stack Salad. Fun for a brunch or proper lunch.



(Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)

Yellow and Purple Tomato Piedmont Onion Pie. I love a good tomato pie, and this one is rich and gooey.



(Jay Paul/For The Washington Post)

Tomato Kimchi-Chi. Takes minutes to assemble, and there’s never any left.

Tomato Butter. The name’s deceptive — think of it as a savory-sweet spread. It stores well.

Grilled Pork Loin With Roasted Tomato, Chipotle and Peanut Salsa. Cooked in banana leaves, this is a killer combo.

Tipsy Gazpacho Cocktail. Like a bloody mary but louder.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Tomato Egg Drop Soup. Comfort food for summer, basically. Sometimes I make this soup for breakfast.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Parmesan BLT Galettes. They taste as good as they sound; the crust is easy, but you could use a store-bought puff pastry dough instead and roll it out thin.

Top recipes of the week

The makings of a fine summer meal are evident in our readers’ most-viewed recipes online:



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. Atop the leader board several weeks, for good reason.

2. John Martin Taylor’s Blue Cheese Straws. Endorsed by food critic Tom Sietsema!

3. Summer Squash Fritters With Buttermilk Dressing, pictured above. Three easy recipes in one, from Julia Turshen.

4. Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes. Another keeper with variations, from Turshen.

5. Quick Stir-Fry Sauce. This skews Asian and is multipurpose.