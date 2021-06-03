Enter some of the most arresting Italian appetizers in the city. First among equals is the soft-centered burrata, imported from Puglia and presented in a shimmering emerald pesto whose perfume wafts across the table, enchanting noses as well as eyes with African blue basil. An argument could also be made for the pale pink hamachi crudo, yellowtail loin treated to a lemon brine before the fish is sliced and arranged in a refreshing cucumber dashi dappled with pickled Fresno chiles. Neither dish will be unfamiliar to anyone who dines out with regularity, but both stand out as exemplars of good taste.