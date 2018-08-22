

Slow Cooker Curried Chicken and Summer Vegetables; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/for The Washington Post)

Because this is my third consecutive August to offer a slow-cooker recipe in this column, I am officially calling it an annual tradition. I can’t think of a more suitable one. Using a slow cooker at the height of summer yields a tasty, nourishing meal while relieving you of the dread of standing over a heat source like the grill or stove. (Don’t even mention turning on an oven!)

Slow-cooking also allows for some extra play time once you get the ingredients in the machine and turn it on. Sure, making a meal of uncooked salads answers that call, too, and I do lots of that in the summer, but the slow cooker offers the contrast of long-cooked, developed flavors that I find myself yearning for after so much raw produce.

This recipe takes advantage of the bounty of fresh in-season vegetables — green beans, eggplant, onion, tomatoes — by joining them with chicken thighs and a slurry of light coconut milk, curry powder, ginger, garlic and tomato paste. When I made mine, I set the timer for three hours, headed out the door for a leisurely walk in the park and then stopped for an iced coffee with a friend. I returned home to a fragrant stew, full of juicy chicken and softened vegetables in a amber-colored, creamy sauce — a satisfying meal to cap off an easy, no-sweat summer afternoon.