Vitello tonnato. Pronounce it, as an Italian would, trippingly off the tongue. Translate the traditional dish into English — veal with a tuna-flavored mayonnaise — and that initial mellifluous charm fades fast.

“It’s such a delicate dish, but such specific, strong flavors,” British chef Ruth Rogers said. “Once you start describing it, it becomes more complicated than it is.” That’s why, on the menu of London’s River Cafe, this antipasto from Italy’s Piedmont region comes with no description. It probably doesn’t need one; she’s been serving it there, unchanged, since 1987, when she opened the restaurant with Rose Gray .

Vinny Dotolo, the Los Angeles-based chef and restaurateur, considers vitello tonnato a forerunner of surf and turf. “You get that brininess, but tuna carries a bitter quality with it in a weird way,” he said. “And I think that’s a good thing.” At Jon & Vinny’s, the modern pizza joint he opened with partner Jon Shook, he presents the tonnato without the vitello, or any other meat. A recent visit found the sauce — made of anchovies, capers, lemon, egg yolk and olive oil — spooned over wood-grilled shishito peppers garnished with sesame seeds.

Dotolo is one of many chefs taking creative liberties with the dish and, more specifically, its fish-enriched condiment. Like other sauces — bagna cauda, chimichurri or romesco, to name recent examples — it appears to be having its meme moment. Where before people applied the flavors of Caesar dressing to everything from kale to potato chips, now they tonnatize with abandon. It has been swooshed onto seared swordfish and raw tuna. About 10 miles from Jon & Vinny’s, at Bestia in downtown Los Angeles, there is a crostino topped with veal tartare and, you guessed it.

Lately, the thing to do is to pair it with vegetables, which is Dotolo’s preference. He has seen it with regular bell peppers, green beans, beets and — one he strongly recommends — chicories. “Tomato tonnato” has an especially nice ring to it and is another natural fit. In his 2017 cookbook “Six Seasons,” chef Joshua McFadden of Portland, Ore., includes a slightly adjusted version of the sauce; he eschews the anchovies for a mellower, cleaner bite. It shows up in four of his recipes — with charred broccoli, sugar snap peas, radishes and string beans. Nicolaus Balla and Cortney Burns of Bar Tartine in San Francisco alter tonnato more aggressively in the cookbook named for their restaurant: Dried mushrooms and garlic put in an appearance, and potatoes are deployed as a thickening agent. The resulting sauce goes down first on the plate to become a fixing point for blanched Brussels sprouts leaves showered with shaved bottarga. At Blue Duck Tavern in Washington, those flakes of gray mullet roe and the tonnato accompany the same vegetable, with a notable difference: The sprouts are fried for crispiness.



Rolando Beramendi, an importer of Italian specialty foods based in San Francisco, is less than thrilled with the “very strange things” being done to the iconic Italian dish. “I think they are using the word tonnato for anything that’s a mayonnaise with tuna in it. . . . This is a prime example of a recipe that has lost its meaning,” he lamented over email. As the title of his new cookbook, “Authentico,” might indicate, he is an unabashed classicist.

So is Rogers, who avoids the modern riffing, too. “I congratulate the people who are doing it,” she said, slyly gracious with just the right amount of condescension. She orders it at Harry’s Bar in Venice, if at all.

Beramendi is similarly selective. “I don’t eat it unless I am at my friend the Contessa’s house in Sardegna or in her home in the Principato di Lucedio, because nobody makes fresh mayonnaise from scratch anymore, and I know with her, she does,” he said. It is from this friend, the Countess Rosetta Clara Cavalli D’Olivola, who dug up her old cookbooks, that he learned the history of vitello tonnato, or the one he chooses to believe. “There are as many disparate stories about the origin of the dish, as pretty much any dish of Italian food,” he said.

It dates to the 18th century, when Italian merchants who stopped in Marseille and Nice for salt would use some of it to pack buckets full of anchovies, which they could price lower than the fresh fish and sell to those who couldn’t afford the latter. In local dialect, Beramendi explained, the dish is called ‘vitel tonnè.’ ‘Vitel’ means veal and ‘tonnè’ is a derivation of ‘tanne,’ “which today means ‘conciato,’ or preserved, tanned, cured,” he says. As it turns out, tonnato, nominally, has nothing to do with tuna. “It was, at that time, made with anchovies packed in salt, not canned tuna, as it became later on.”

Beramendi is struck by another inconsistency: Vitello tonnato is known as a specialty of Piedmont, a northwestern region of the country. But many of its defining ingredients — olive oil, anchovies, capers and tuna — aren’t produced or grown there. They would have been brought to the area by the same merchants on their salt runs.



Why Piedmont? And when did tuna emerge as the sauce’s predominant fish? Answers to these questions aren’t forthcoming. By the end of the 19th century, when Artusi Pellegrino published his “The Art of Eating Well” (1891), “tonnè” had morphed into “tonnato,” and tuna had become the sauce’s definitive element. The recipe in the American edition of the cookbook calls it “a northern Italian summer dish, traditionally served by the Milanese on Ferragoto or Ascension Day (August 15).”

Pellegrino’s vitello tonnato is the standard on which modern-day iterations are based. Funnily enough, his preparation may not have been the norm in Milan’s kitchens. If Anna Del Conte is to be believed (and why should Britain’s Italian-born maestra of her native cuisine not be?), not only does that city prefer heavy cream to eggs in its sauce, but this style of tonnato also was the first. “In the Milanese version, known as vitel toné,” she wrote in “Gastronomy of Italy” (1987), “when cooked, the meat is carved and coated with a sauce made with mashed preserved tuna, anchovy fillets and capers diluted with the pureed cooking juices, lemon juice and a couple of tablespoons of cream. The Piedmontese version, influenced by nearby France, is made with mayonnaise instead of cream.” The other distinguishing difference, she added, is that while in Piedmont the dish is always served cold, in Milan, it’s eaten hot.

According to Beramendi, the newer, better-known version was forgotten during the war years and resurrected “with the arrival of one of the most important ingredients of the American food invasion during the late 1970s and 1980s: Mayonnaise!”



Although Pellegrino’s work wasn’t published in English until 1996, home cooks outside Italy would have been introduced to his method for making vitello tonnato in 1954, when Elizabeth David wrote “Italian Food.” She edited out the anchovies, and, an early advocate for repurposing the sauce, noted that her “Tunny Fish Mayonnaise” was “excellent for all kinds of cold dishes, particularly chicken or hard-boiled eggs, for sandwiches or for filling raw tomatoes for an hors d’oeuvre.”

Rogers and Gray, who often consulted David’s recipes to develop their own, turned to Marcella Hazan’s “The Classic Italian Cook Book” (1976) for their vitello tonnato. Unlike Rogers, a stickler for the traditional pairing of veal with the sauce, Hazan, who acknowledged that meat’s superior flavor and texture, offered less-expensive turkey breast and pork loin as more than acceptable alternatives. And while Hazan, the legendary cookbook author from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, blends her tuna into the sauce in a food processor, at the River Cafe, they stir the fish into their mayonnaise.

What everyone agrees on is the importance of having the very best olive oil and tuna you can find. Although the dish is a summertime institution in Italy, the tonnato itself is composed of pantry staples. Those, like Dotolo, who would dare flout convention are doing so year-round, and why not? You can make the sauce anytime. Now is as good a season as any, and, with apologies to strict constructionists, I’ve come up with enticements: recipes for four variations on tonnato. The first two are slightly modified, by-the-book renditions of the Milanese and Piedmontese sauces; the remaining two are more interpretive. Each has been assigned a veal-free dish and comes with suggestions for additional applications.

Of course, if you want to pair your tonnato with vitello, you certainly may. It’s a duo that will always taste as good when eaten as it sounds when spoken.

