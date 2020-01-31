Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Kellerei St. Michael-Eppan Schulthauser Pinot Bianco 2018, Amore Assoluto Antiche Terre Venete Red Blend 2016, Villiera Tradition Brut Rosé, Biutiful Brut Cava, Santa Barbara Winery Chardonnay 2018. (Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post)

If you’re looking for wines to treat your Valentine this Feb. 14, here are three that won’t break your budget — a sparkling rosé from South Africa that offers champagne-level quality at a fraction of the price, an outstanding Spanish cava bubbly that’s even cheaper, and a delightful Italian red that might prompt you to croon a love song. We also have two outstanding whites — from northern Italy and Santa Barbara County in California — to add flair to any meal.

GREAT VALUE

Biutiful Brut Cava

Penedes, Spain, $14

This cava is a bit more champagne-like than most, thanks to the 20 percent of the blend being chardonnay. The chardonnay lends body and richness, along with ripe fruit notes and a bit of sweetness to match the red-fruit flavors of currant and raspberry. This is delightful bubbly, and easy to find. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent.

Imported by Grapes of Spain, distributed by Elite: Available in Washington at AB Liquors, Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquors, District Liquors, Eye Street Cellars, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Irving Wine & Spirits, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Streets Market (14th Street, Cleveland Park, M Street, Massachusetts Avenue), Tenley Wine & Liquor, Wine Specialist. Available in Maryland at Amendment 21 and the Remington Bottle in Baltimore, Beers & Cheers Too, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com and On the Vine Crafat Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Bradley Food & Beverage, Butchers Alley, Capital Beer & Wine and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Cheers & Spirits in Arnold, Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville, Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine, King’s Craft Beer, Wine & Deli and Rockville Pike Craft Beer, Wine & More in Rockville, Hop N Grape in North Bethesda, Landover Liquor in Cheverly, New Market Beer & Wine in New Market, Redmill Market Beer and Wine in Derwood, Snider’s Super Foods and Veridian Market & Wine in Silver Spring, Sugarloaf Wine Cellar in Germantown, Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park, Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at City Vino in Fredericksburg, Cheesetique (Alexandria), Classic Wines in Great Falls, Farm Fresh in Richmond, Heather Market and Westover Market in Arlington, Streets Market (Alexandria, Arlington).

GREAT VALUE

Villiera Tradition Brut Rosé

South Africa, $26

Crisp and refreshing, with red berry flavors and a hint of toasty brioche, this South African sparkling wine is top-notch, offering impressive depth and complexity for the price. This wine is not easy to find, but it’s worth seeking out. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Red Wolf Imports, distributed by Global: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, V-No Wine Bar & Shop in Baltimore.

GREAT VALUE

Amore Assoluto Antiche Terre Venete Red Blend 2016

Italy, $13

The wine’s name, and the bright red heart on the label, may scream Valentine’s Day, but it would be a shame to limit this tasty wine to only once a year. The blend is 40 percent corvina, the red grape of the Veneto region near Venice, with equal parts merlot and syrah making up the balance. There are bright red fruit flavors, with a hint of cola spice and clove. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Yes! Organic Market (14th Street, Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. in Bethesda, BK Miller Meats & Liquors in Clinton, Fairgrounds Discount Beverage in Timonium, Federal Hill Wine & Spirits in Baltimore, Frederick Wine House in Frederick, Gateway Market & Liquors in Thurmont, Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville, Kettering Liquors in Upper Marlboro, Lyndwood Square Wine and Spirits in Elkridge, Old Town Market in Kensington, Roots Market in Olney, Rosewick Wine & Spirits in La Plata, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park, Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg, Wine World Beer & Spirits in Abingdon, Woodbine Wine & Spirits in Woodbine. Available in Virginia at Wegmans (various locations).

Kellerei St. Michael-Eppan Schulthauser Pinot Bianco 2018

Sudtirol-Alto Adige, Italy, $19.50

Some white wines taste as if they sprang directly from the Earth. This pinot bianco is crisp on the palate, like water from a pure mountain spring, with a minerally taste to accent its unblemished fruit flavors. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported by St. Michael-Eppan USA, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, Exotic Wine & Liquors, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s, Wine Specialist.

Santa Barbara Winery Chardonnay 2018

Santa Barbara County, Calif., $19

This lovely chardonnay combines ripe orchard fruit flavors of pear and apple with a judicious use of oak — just enough to give structure and body to the wine without making it taste more of the tree than the fruit. The winery, established in 1962 and the oldest in Santa Barbara County, also produces a delicious sauvignon blanc. ABV: 14.3 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage and Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda, Eastside Liquors in Frederick, Eddie’s Liquors in Baltimore, Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater, Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City, Rodman’s (White Flint), World Gourmet Wine & Beer in Potomac. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Fern Street Gourmet in Alexandria, Philomont General Store in Philomont, Unwined (Alexandria).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.