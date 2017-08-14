

Herby Mushroom and Swiss Crepes. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

When you’re cooking for two and neither of you are particularly picky eaters, you have the luxury of stretching the repertoire every now and then. I recommend these crepes, which are quite doable on a weeknight. The batter, made with white whole-wheat flour, needs only a 15-minute rest.

The filling is no more than interesting mushrooms browned in a pan and topped with a sprinkling of grated Swiss and lots of fresh herbs. Here, we sliced meaty king trumpet mushrooms lengthwise into thin planks, and used some lovely chanterelles from the farmers market.

If you don’t make crepes or pancakes that often, you might not be familiar with the “first one” phenomenon: Chances are quite good that the initial crepe will be too thick or rubbery, or be of lesser quality than all that follow. I usually keep that one on the bottom of the pile, or snack on it while I am cooking — in the interest of checking the seasoning level of the batter, of course.

The only demand this meal makes is that it be consumed soon after it hits the plate, which shouldn’t be a problem once your dining partner gets a glorious whiff.