Beginning this week, we’re adding a fourth star to the scale. I don’t anticipate bestowing this rating often, but it will allow me to differentiate some higher-end wines from the pack and highlight opportunities we consumers have in an ever-changing market. Many standout wines once allocated to restaurants are now available at retail because of the pandemic. And consumers are more comfortable than ever shopping online to have wine delivered to our homes. These truly exceptional wines deserve attention.

Most of my recommendations will continue to be more affordable, where it is most important to point out quality wines from the industrial dross. And I still believe the best bang for the buck lies in the $12-$25 range, even with inflation and tariffs putting pressure on those numbers.

AD

AD

There are no bad ratings here. If I don’t like a wine, I don’t recommend it. Each wine is included here because I feel it is a good value for the price and because I believe it will appeal to a significant number of my readers. And I will continue to highlight overperformers as great value, as well as the “greatest values” at the end of the year.

Here is our new rating scale:

1 Star: Good: The wine delivers what it promises at a fair price. If it says chardonnay, it tastes like chardonnay.

2 Stars: Excellent: A wine with character and added interest. May elevate your eyebrows at the first sip.

3 Stars: Extraordinary: An exciting wine that stands out from others in its class. Fist-pumping, table-thumping good.

AD

4 Stars: Sublime: Otherworldly. May have you thinking, “So this is what they were talking about.”

GREAT VALUE

Résonance Pinot Noir 2018

star star star star ( Sublime )

AD

Willamette Valley, Ore., $33

Oregon’s Willamette Valley has several candidates for my first 4-star rating. Résonance is a fairly recent venture by Maison Louis Jadot, a legendary Burgundy producer, joining other Burgundian ventures such as Nicolas-Jay and Domaine Drouhin. During my visit to the winery last year, Résonance winemaker Thibault Gagey said, “Oregon is probably the most Burgundian pinot noir region outside of Burgundy, but there are important differences. We are not trying to make burgundy in Oregon. We are trying to make a true Oregonian wine.” This 2018, drawn from vineyards in several of the valley’s appellations, is the best I’ve tasted from Résonance. It is soulful and brooding, with dark fruit flavors that linger meditatively on the palate. Consider it for Thanksgiving. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

AD

Distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at A-1 Wines & Liquors, Calvert Woodley, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Frederick Wine House in Frederick; New Town Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Plaza Liquors in Pasadena; Total Wine & More (Laurel). Available in Virginia at Total Wine & More (Alexandria, Arlington, McLean).

Château Croix d'Aumedes Cuvée Reserve Corbières 2018

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

AD

Languedoc, France, $17

A blend of old-vine carignan, syrah and grenache, this delicious wine shows traditional juicy flavors of red and dark berries, accented with the wild herb flavors of sagebrush, lavender and rosemary known collectively as “garrigue.” Pair this with grilled meats or hearty cold-weather stews. ABV: 14.5 percent.

AD

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at District Liquors, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, S&S Liquor, Yes! Organic Market (Capitol Hill). Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Bradley Food & Beverage and Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Bella’s, Eastport Liquors, the Italian Market and Pinky’s West Street Liquors in Annapolis; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; FireFly Farms in Accident; Hook & Vine Kitchen in North Beach; Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Hunt Valley; J&K Beer and Wine in Aspen Hill; Liberty Wine & Liquors in LaVale; Liquor Locker in Hagerstown; McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry; Oakdale Fine Wine & Spirits in Catonsville; Pine Liquors in Fort Washington; Seminary Beer Wine & Deli in Silver Spring; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Village Pump Liquors in College Park; Westside Wine Cellar & Beer in Rockville; the Wine Shoppe in Waldorf. Available in Virginia at Wegmans (various locations).

Avalon Flint & Steel Sauvignon Blanc 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

AD

AD

Napa Valley, $17

Avalon has established a reputation for good-quality California wines at affordable prices. Their Flint & Steel sauvignon blanc is a new addition to the line, and should see increasing availability as it catches on. This is quite good Napa sauvignon blanc — tree-fruit flavors of apricot and peach, with a slight floral note. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by RNDC: Available in the District at Magruder’s and Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Angel’s Share in Gambrills; Crescent Wine & Spirits, Fairwood Cafe Wine & Spirits and Hilltop Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Giolitti Delicatessen in Annapolis; Hops & Vines in Odenton. Available in Virginia at Bozzelli’s Italian Deli in Arlington; Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg; WineStyles (Montclair).

Calatroni Sangue di Giuda Dell'Oltrepo Pavese 2018

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

AD

AD

Italy, $15

Fans of the sweet red blends coming out of California’s wine factories the past several years should check out this style of sweet red from Italy. Slightly fizzy and moderately sweet, it makes a great partner to charcuterie, barbecue or even a chocolate dessert. The name of this style of wine from southern Lombardy translates to “Blood of Judas,” and the Calatroni label gives a fanciful, charming story of a resurrected Judas, forgiven by Jesus for his betrayal, wandering the world doing good deeds. When he arrives in Lombardy, the local faithful recognize him and want to kill him, but then Judas prays and cures the vines of a pestilence, and the people praise him and name the wine for him. “So a wine red as blood, sparkling as life and sweet as forgiveness was named Blood of Judas.” ABV: 7 percent.

Imported by Caput Mundi, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Imperial Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Salumeria 2703. Available in Maryland at Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Di Pasquale’s Marketplace in Baltimore; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com and Gemelli Italian Market in Gaithersburg; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Giolitti Delicatessen and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Old Farm Liquors and Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Rodman’s (White Flint); Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring.

Encostas do Lima Vinho Verde Rosé 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

AD

AD

Portugal, $13

Labeled as “meio seco,” or medium dry, this wine carries just enough sweetness to soften the edge of acidity common to vinho verde wines from northern Portugal. This rosé is crisp and refreshing, with strawberry and melon flavors. Think of drinking cantaloupe juice with a splash of fizzy water. It’s a fine palate cleanser to start your evening, and a worthy partner to a light brunch or salty, briny appetizers such as olives or cured sausages. If you’re keeping track of the grape varieties you’ve tasted, this wine is souzão, borracal and espadeiro. The white from this label is also good. ABV: 11 percent.

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Irving Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Select Reserves, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe, Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s in Bethesda; Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen; Dawson’s Market, Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine and Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Olney Beer & Fine Wine in Olney; Plus Mart in Frederick; Petite Cellars and Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Sugarloaf Wine Cellar in Germantown; Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore; Wine Loft in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston); Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe, Belmont Butchery, Once Upon a Vine and Union Market in Richmond; the Cheese Shop in Williamsburg; Cross Brothers Grocery in Ashland; Crystal City Wine Shop in Arlington; De Fles Winkel in Glen Allen; Kimberly’s, Neer Food Mart and Shawnee Springs Market in Winchester; Kroger (several locations); Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg; Market Street Wineshop and Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Shawnee Springs Market in Cross Junction; Wine Cabinet in Reston.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.