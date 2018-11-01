Exceptional Excellent Very Good



It’s never too soon to be scouting sparkling wines for your holiday celebrations. Here’s a beauty, but don’t tell your champagne-loving friends it’s from South Africa until after they’ve raved about it. Then show them the price, and they’ll be even more impressed. This week’s list also includes a stunning pinot grigio from northern Italy, a classic riesling from Alsace and two wines from the Balkans: an exotic dry white from Croatia and a light red charmer from Bulgaria.

Villiera Tradition Brut NV

South Africa, $28

Here’s a sparkling wine that punches above its price level. It’s “méthode cap classique,” the South African term for sparkling wine made in the traditional champagne method, with the second fermentation occurring in the bottle. The blend is pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, the traditional grapes of champagne. This hits the yeasty, full-bodied style, while retaining acidity to keep it lively. Delicious. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio 2017

Collio, Italy, $25

Don’t think of your average pinot grigio, with its crisp refreshment and short attention span. This one is serious wine, with a fine perfume, mouth-filling texture and flavors of apricot and bread, leading to a finish that just won’t quit. Just be sure not to drink it too cold. And if you can cellar it for six months to a year, it will reward you — I recently tasted a 2016 that was fantastic. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Mader Riesling 2017

Alsace, France, $22

This is classic-style Alsace riesling, round and full-bodied, with flavors of ripe peaches and apricots. Enjoy this with roasted or braised poultry, or semisoft cheeses. This vintage is new to the market, so availability should improve in coming weeks. ABV: 13 percent.

Trapan Ponente Istrian Malvazija 2017

Croatia, $22

This is decidedly a niche wine, but I like it. The various types of malvasia found throughout the Mediterranean vineyards can be sweet or dry, but they are invariably aromatic and fruity. The Trapan Ponente is dry, with tropical flavors of star fruit and guava. ABV: 13 percent.

Bulgariana Gamza 2015

Danube Plain, Bulgaria, $13

The heavy bottle connotes seriousness and heft, but this gamza, (the Bulgarian name for a grape variety known as kadarka elsewhere in Eastern Europe), is a light-bodied red, with bright cherry and berry flavors. It’s a fun red for sipping or snacking. ABV: 13 percent.

