Here are two wines — a rosé and a red blend — with an extra incentive to drink them: Not only are they delicious, but proceeds from their sales are donated to charitable causes. They’re also great for summer, as are the two additional rosés and a white that round out this week’s shopping list.

GREAT VALUE

Liquid Geography 2016

Bierzo, Spain, $12

Olé Imports donates the profits from this wine to cancer research, academic aid to children and programs to improve school meals around the world. You don’t need to feel charitable to enjoy this wine, though — it’s simply delicious, with zesty strawberry and raspberry flavors and refreshing acidity. Made from the mencia grape, which produces the excellent red wines of Bierzo, in northwestern Spain. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus in the District and Maryland, Salveto in Virginia: Available in the District at Grand Cata, Wardman Wines; on the list at Barcelona Wine Bar, Boqueria, Zentan. Available in Maryland at Dorsey’s Search Wine & Spirits in Columbia, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park. Available in Virginia at Leesburg Vintner, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna, Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington, Unwined in Alexandria, Wine Cabinet in Reston, the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, Vienna); on the list at Barcelona in Reston, Red Apron Butchery in Merrifield.

GREAT VALUE

Colby Red 2015

California, $12

There are two reasons to enjoy this wine: It is good and cheap, and it benefits heart research. It is made by noted California winemaker Daryl Groom in honor of his son, Colby, who was born with a heart defect and underwent two open-heart surgeries before he was 10. Colby, now 19, has become a spokesman for various charities promoting heart health, and the proceeds from Colby Red have raised more than $850,000 for the American Heart Association and other groups. The Groom family was in Washington last month for Heart’s Delight, the annual AHA wine auction, where I first tasted the wine. This is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, zinfandel, syrah and petite sirah, and is ideal for heart-healthy foods like hamburgers and pizza, or maybe farro salad and grilled portobellos. ABV: 13.9 percent.

Distributed by Southern in the District and Maryland, Virginia Imports in Virginia: Available in Virginia at Fresh Market in Alexandria, Total Wine & More (various locations), Walgreens (various locations); on the list at California Pizza Kitchen (various locations), P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (various locations), Wildfire in Tysons Galleria.

Le Grand Bouqueteau Rosé 2016

Chinon, Loire Valley, France, $15

This medium-pink rosé, made from cabernet franc, starts with a peppery attack, then mellows to ripe melon flavors over a refreshing, satisfying finish. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Voila Collection/Oslo Enterprise: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Chat’s Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Odd Provisions, Rodman’s, Wine Specialist. Available in Maryland at Hair O’ the Dog in Easton, Mays Chapel Wine & Spirit Shop in Timonium, Remington Wine Company and Wine Source in Baltimore, Rip’s Wine and Spirit Shop in Bowie, Wine Bin in Ellicott City, Wine Merchant in Lutherville.

Les Trois Sources 2016

Côtes de Provence, France, $15

This is a textbook Provence rosé, pale in color but bold in flavor, with the capability to transport you in spirit, however fleetingly, to the south of France. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase. Available in Maryland at Aloha Liquor and Mt. Vernon Supermarket in Baltimore, Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits in Columbia, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Italian Market in Annapolis, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park.

Alain Jaume Reserve Grand Veneur 2016

Côtes du Rhône, France, $15

This tasty white is a blend of viognier, roussanne and clairette, and it offers scents and savors of white flowers, beeswax and fresh herbs. Not a sipping wine — this needs food. It will probably benefit from an additional 6 to 8 months in bottle. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Central Liquors, Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits in Columbia, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry, Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick, Spirits of Mt. Vernon, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Crystal City Wine Shop, Market Street Wineshop (downtown) in Charlottesville; on the list at PaveMint Taphouse and Grill in Front Royal, Public West Pub and Oyster Bar in Crozet.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.