Throwing a small dinner party or hosting a date? Here’s a menu that is sure to impress.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Start with Roasted Pepper and Tomato Salad With Tuna and Black Olives. It’s a simple salad that you could whip up a day before. Serve with plenty of bread and extra harissa on the side.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Have a nice cheese out to nibble on, perhaps with some Candied Lavender Pecans, in between courses. For drinks, pick out a bottle of your favorite wine. One of these will do the trick.

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

For the main event, go rustic-yet-refined and make Pasta With Chickpeas (Ceci e Tria). Looks simple, but you’ll be making your own Basic Buckwheat Pasta. If your dining companion(s) aren’t impressed with that, then we don’t know how to help them.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

. . . or if making your own pasta is too intimidating (or you just don’t have a roller), go for something beautiful but simple: Skillet Mussels With Rosemary, Lavender and Lime.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Finish with Middle Eastern Millionaire’s Shortbread — they’ve got a layer of tahini and halvah topped with a tahini caramel and a dose of flaky sea salt. They’re quite rich, so you’ll have plenty leftover to share.