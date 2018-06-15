Exceptional Excellent Very Good



With all this rainy, cool, damp weather, I keep trying to pour warm weather out of a bottle. That means crisp whites and rosés. This week’s stars include an Italian Verdicchio that sings of the ocean, a light and refreshing low-alcohol Riesling from Germany, and three delicious pinks. Summer’s almost here — at least, according to the calendar.

Tenuta di Tavignano Misco Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2016

Italy, $21

Italy offers us such a wonderful array of white wine varieties, we could explore them for weeks with little repetition. Verdicchio is one of my favorites. They tend not to be wildly fruity, but more stony, with a hint of roasted nuts on the finish. The outstanding Misco by Tavignano is tight and minerally, with a hint of citrus and salinity that suggests raw oysters or grilled shrimp as partners. The wine should also age well over the next few years. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus in the District and Maryland, Free Run in Virginia: Available in the District at Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Wardman Wines; on the list at Maxwell Park, Salt Line. Available in Maryland at Wine Source in Baltimore.

GREAT VALUE

Castaño Monastrell Rosé 2017

Yecla, Spain, $10

Monastrell is a Spanish name for Mourvedre, which stars in the famous rosés from Bandol in southern France. The Castaño is refreshing and crisp, with an appealing herbal note on the finish. This would probably age well, if you can restrain from drinking all your bottles this summer. And you are not likely to find a Bandol rosé at this great price. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at Grape Intentions, Rodman’s; on the list at China Chilcano, Mi Vida, Mola, Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Available in Maryland at Quarry Wine & Spirits and Remington Wine Company in Baltimore; on the list at Jaleo in Bethesda, Pure Wine Cafe in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, Crystal City Wine Shop and Oby Lee Winery in Arlington; on the list at AhSo in Brambleton.

Carl Graff Riesling Kabinett 2016

Mosel, Germany, $16

Rieslings from Germany’s Mosel region are delightful for lunch or brunch, because they pair well with a wide variety of food and they typically have lower-than-average alcohol. The delicious Carl Graff Kabinett expertly walks the tightrope of an off-dry wine, with a noticeable sweetness that is balanced beautifully by acidity. ABV: 8.5 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Arrowine and Spirits, Streets Market and Cafe (14th Street); on the list at Bindaas (Pennsylvania Avenue), Bistro Aracosia and Castello. Available in Maryland at All View Liquors and Wine Bin in Ellicott City, Dawson’s Market and Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville, the Happy Grape and Wine Source in Baltimore, Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; on the list at Hudson Coastal in Fulton, Fells Point Tavern, Penny Black and Water for Chocolate in Baltimore, Rip’s Country Inn in Bowie. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, the Bottle Stop in Occoquan, Cheesetique (Alexandria), German Gourmet in Falls Church, Streets Market (Alexandria); on the list at 1836 in Lovettsville, Brine in Fairfax, Mele Bistro in Arlington, Trellis in Williamsburg.

L'Opale de la Presqu'Ile de Saint-Tropez 2017

Cotes de Provence, France, $16

With an elegant bottle, spare but pretty label, and iridescent pink color, this rose is nearly irresistible. Its soft melon flavors are a tad sweet and ripe, not classic for Provence, but still delicious. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at 1 W Dupont Circle Wine & Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Cork & Fork, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Whole Foods Market (P Street); on the list at Prego Again. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Greenbelt Co-op in Greenbelt, Grosvenor Market in Rockville, Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Patuxent Wine & Spirits in Lusby, Plaza Liquors in Pasadena, Roland Park Wines & Liquors in Baltimore, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park. Available in Virginia at the Vineyard in McLean.

GREAT VALUE

Riebeek Cellars Cape Rosé 2017

Swartland, South Africa, $10

Tart, with sour cherry, orange peel and a slight bitterness of the finish — an interesting and delicious contrast to the riper, sweeter style that seems to dominate this year. It also has wide availability in all three local markets. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Wardman Wines; on the list at Barrel, Bier Baron, Iron Horse Tap Room, Looking Glass Lounge. Available in Maryland at Antietam Spirits in Boonsboro, Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen, Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Longmeadow Wine & Liquors and Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Plus Mart in Frederick, Roland Park Wines & Liquors in Baltimore, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Talbott Beer & Wine in Rockville, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park, Wine Loft in Pikesville, the Winery in Chester. Widely available in Virginia, including several Sheetz locations.

