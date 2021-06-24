This juicy cabernet sauvignon captures some of California’s opulence with a velvety texture, aided by 15 percent petite sirah from Lodi rounding out the blend. We could have a pleasant debate over whether the petite sirah dominates the cabernet, and probably finish the bottle before we settle the question. Look for jammy, dark-berry fruit flavors and a hint of earth on a long, sweet-tasting finish. Pair it with grilled or roasted beef or maybe even chocolate cake (though I’m touching the third rail of wine and food pairing with that one!). If there’s any left, pair it with conversation — it doesn’t even have to be about the petite sirah in the blend. ABV: 13.5 percent.