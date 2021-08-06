GREAT VALUE
Cinta Pinot Grigio delle Venezie 2020
Italy, $12, or $20 for 1.5 liters
Here’s a charming pinot grigio. Lighter in texture than most (and pinot grigio is not a weighty wine) and delicately floral in aroma, it’s great for casual sipping or gnoshing. The 1.5-liter (equivalent to getting a second bottle for a third off) is extra value and perfect for parties. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.
Malene Rosé 2020
Central Coast, Calif., $18
Malene is a rosé specialist, crafting Provençal-style pinks from California’s Central Coast. This fine example is pale salmon in color, racy in acidity and perhaps a bit fruitier than the French model. Sustainable. ABV: 12.5 percent.
BloodRoot Pinot Noir 2018
Sonoma County, Calif., $25
From the creators of the popular (and since sold) Banshee label, this wine shows pinot’s dark side — black cherry, plum, mushroom, coffee and Darjeeling tea flavors wrap your palate in a moody embrace. Russian River Valley fruit dominates the blend, which also includes grapes from Marin County and Anderson Valley in Mendocino County. ABV: 13.8 percent.
Bouchard Aîné & Fils Pinot Noir Héritage du Conseiller 2019
Vin de France, $13
This wine is sneaky good. It’s from an old Burgundy negociant label now owned by the Boisset group, which includes Raymond and Buena Vista wineries in California. On first taste, I shrugged and thought, “Okay, it’s pinot.” But an hour or two later, intriguing flavors of clove, cardamom and nutmeg began to unfurl from my glass. And the wine continued to show glimmers of fruit and spice for a few days. This may not knock your socks off, but if you give it a chance, it may entice you into a nice conversation. ABV: 14 percent.
Oysterman Muscadet 2019
Loire Valley, France, $15
Muscadet, the crisp white wine from the region near the mouth of the Loire River, is a traditional match for oysters on the half shell. The wine hasn’t been fashionable, perhaps because of its lean profile and the similarity in name to muscat, or moscato, and muscatel. So the labeling here puts the word Muscadet in small print on the back label, and the burgundy-style broad shouldered bottle suggests a fleshier wine. It is satisfyingly ripe, with the briny mineral quality the region is known for. Some of the proceeds from this wine are donated to oyster bed revitalization efforts, to ensure there will always be food to enjoy with it. ABV: 12 percent.
