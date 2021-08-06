Muscadet, the crisp white wine from the region near the mouth of the Loire River, is a traditional match for oysters on the half shell. The wine hasn’t been fashionable, perhaps because of its lean profile and the similarity in name to muscat, or moscato, and muscatel. So the labeling here puts the word Muscadet in small print on the back label, and the burgundy-style broad shouldered bottle suggests a fleshier wine. It is satisfyingly ripe, with the briny mineral quality the region is known for. Some of the proceeds from this wine are donated to oyster bed revitalization efforts, to ensure there will always be food to enjoy with it. ABV: 12 percent.