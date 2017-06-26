

Roasted Carrot Ice Cream With Hazelnut Sesame-Seed Crumble; get the recipe link, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Can a big number of tweets really tell us which ice cream flavors Americans like best? I’ll skip such social media polls and stick with freshly churned data from the International Dairy Foods Association, thank you, which finds vanilla just edging out chocolate as the country’s top-selling ice cream flavor.

Again.

But wait. There’s a reason vanilla always ranks so high year after year, and it’s not because we are nation of bland taste buds. IDFA’s surveys are based on numbers that include what is sold in scoop shops, in food stores and in restaurants. When you think about which ice cream is most often plopped on a la mode desserts and gets blended into shakes, the total sum makes sense.

[If ice cream is healthful, can it also be delicious?]

The flavors that tend to grab our attention are the stuff of mad scientists, albeit ones with good taste. To wit: your Black Sesame and your Everything But the Kitchen Sink, two of the flavors identified in this year’s survey as “most daring or creative.”

In eschewing the same-old, we looked for intrigue when we dove into this summer’s ice cream cookbooks. We mulled the merits of savory ingredients and appreciated how sweet treats can translate into creamy smoothness. As always, we like to keep up with the newest ways to bypass the churning and do without the dairy.

Here are some new ones to try:

Roasted Carrot Ice Cream With Hazelnut-Sesame Seed Crumble. If it weren’t for the beautiful color, you might not be able to guess the main ingredient. The vegetable is naturally sweet and gets drizzled with honey to help things along. The crumble’s a keeper, too.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Rhubarb-Elderflower Sorbet. This is beautiful, bright-tasting and subtly floral.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Fresh Cheese Ice Cream With Blackberries. This is from Fany Gerson’s new “Mexican Ice Cream: Beloved Recipes and Stories” (Ten Speed Press, $22). The tang of cream cheese and the fresh requeson, described as a Mexican-style ricotta, plays nicely with the tart fruit.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Tres Leches Ice Cream. Cake mix-ins and a spot-on base mixture had this one heading in the right direction. Once frozen, the flavors become tamer. But a drizzle of dulce de leche on top will seal the deal.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

No-Churn Peanut Butter Curry Ice Cream . We are smitten with the sweet-mild heat effect of the Indian spice mix, and the texture is quite silky.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Rocky Road Nice Cream . The word “nice” translates to “dairy-free” here, with banana as the underpinning of blended vanilla and chocolate flavors. Optional road-friendly toppings such as nuts, mini marshmallows, chocolate chunks and toffee bits help the journey to Flavortown.