

Warm Chickpeas Smash With Skillet Greens. See recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

It’s not an exaggeration to say: Kim O’Donnel helped turn me onto vegetable-focused cooking. I was the just-hired food editor of The Post when she was a popular Post food blogger, and she was the first to tell me about Meatless Mondays, and the first to persuade me to make a black bean burger.

O’Donnel moved to Seattle just a couple years after I moved to the District, but we’ve kept up over the years at conferences and through mutual friends, and as my eating habits have changed, I’ve continued to be inspired by her work. These days, she’s a self-described “part-time vegetarian,” and she’s on her third cookbook devoted to recipes that celebrate plants. The latest, “PNW Veg” (Sasquatch Books, 2017), celebrates the produce of her Pacific Northwest home.

I spoke to O’Donnel by phone about the book, the region and vegetables. Edited excerpts of our conversation follow.



“PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel celebrates the produce of the Pacific Northwest. (Courtesy Sasquatch Books)

“I feel like I won out here,” says Kim O’Donnel. (Charity Burggraaf/Courtesy Sasquatch Books)

How has your cooking changed since you moved to the Pacific Northwest?

We have three year-round farmers markets in Seattle itself, including one in my neighborhood. That has had a major impact on the way I shop and cook. In the growing season, there is a market six days a week for me to choose from. And then there all the dried legumes that are here. You’re getting garbanzos, black turtles, the pintos and also the heirlooms, all at the farmers market. That accessibility has changed the way that I cook. So has the variety. I didn’t realize that artichokes could seriously grow well enough here that farmers could bring them to market. On the other hand, there are the early sirens of spring, like nettles and fiddlehead ferns. I miss those purple peas from Virginny, but I feel like I won out here.

Speaking of accessibility, did you worry about how useful “PNW Veg” would be outside of the PNW?

I want this book to be exciting to people who live in other parts of the country. I had a lot of testers in different parts of the country, and that really informed me on the kind of stuff folks could get. I was really concerned about the sea beans, for instance, but I discovered that since they grow in tidal flats, you’ll find them in Cape Cod, and maybe down in Georgia, and definitely Baja California, and parts of Hawaii. Those may seem like far-flung places, but I learned that what I think is the most esoteric or hard-to-get ingredient in the book actually does appear in other parts of the country. Is everybody going to be able to get their hands on nettles or fiddlehead ferns? No, I’m aware of that. But eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, radishes — sure. I feel like the large majority of the recipes are going to appeal to folks in different parts of the country.

What do you think the Pacific Northwest can teach the rest of the country about plant-based cooking?

This area is second only to California in terms of what produce you can get. And that is something that a lot of people don’t realize. I certainly didn’t realize it when I set out to write this book. Also, farmers are taking chances: This farmer in Olympia, she and her husband are now growing quinoa, because they thought, “Let’s just try that.” There’s great pride. And you see a lot of people with front-yard or even sidewalk vegetable beds. I think that’s something that more parts of the country could learn from. This is a land of abundance, and it’s largely unsung.

I noticed that nowhere on the cover or front flaps do you use the word “vegetarian,” instead preferring “vegetable recipes” and “vegetable-forward.” Why?

That was an interesting showdown with my publisher. I said, “I really don’t think we should call it a vegetarian book.” If we are going to take this conversation into the future, we have to stop labeling things as vegetarian, because it carries baggage. Not only that, but my first two books needed to be called vegetarian, because there was this thesis that the books were wrapped around, so I had to prove the point that this is vegetarian food that meat eaters can eat. We don’t have that argument anymore. This is a celebration of the array of this region, so why do we have to get into this business of vegetarian? I just feel like the word “vegetarian” isn’t contemporary anymore. This is just food that happens to be vegetable-focused — there’s not a less-ness to it anymore. It just is what it is.

