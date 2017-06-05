

Stir-fries make for quick weeknight meals — and if you’re really strapped for time, you can shop from the salad bar and/or buy already chopped vegetables. Here are seven meatless ways to go, from the Recipe Finder.

Stir-Fried Green Beans With Peanuts and Arbol Chiles, pictured above. With good crunch and a kick from the chiles.



Stir-Fried Spiced Collards and Chickpeas. The sturdy greens are cooked quickly here.



Curried Singapore Noodles With Stir-Fried Veggies. Ready in 30 minutes or less.



Stir-Fried Tofu With Mushrooms, Red Pepper and Bok Choy. The tofu is treated to a soak in soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, toasted sesame oil and chili sauce.



Spicy Stir-Fried Broccoli With Tomato-Chickpea Ragu. The short ingredient list relies mostly on pantry ingredients.



Korean-Style Tofu, Vegetable and Noodle Stir-Fry. With a medley of bell pepper, shiitake mushrooms and baby spinach.



Spicy Carrot and Asparagus Stir-Fry. A little spicy from crushed red pepper flakes and a little tingly from fresh mint.