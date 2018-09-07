Become a better cook, then show off your skills. This 12-week series will give you the tools you need to make a meal you’re proud to share with friends.

Week 12: You made it! It's time to have some friends over for dinner.

By Jennifer Farley

You guys, we’ve made it to the final newsletter! Thanks for sticking around on this journey with me. I hope you’ve had as much fun learning as I’ve had teaching you, and that you’ve had a chance to practice the techniques along the way.

Are you ready to get this dinner party started? I know I am! Invite your people over, and let’s take all those skills we’ve learned and package them up into a delicious meal to serve your friends and family.

I’ve hosted many dinner parties over the years, and there are two key rules I’ve learned:

1. People want to talk to me, not watch me cook.

2. Planning ahead makes everything a bazillion times easier.

Today we’ll be covering a full dinner party menu that should look very familiar; many of these recipes have only minor tweaks from those featured in previous newsletters. Every recipe as written will make at least 8 servings (excluding the cocktail, which you can easily scale to the size of your group). Adjust as needed based on the number of people you’re cooking for. Or stick to the plan and hand out leftovers as party favors.

The menu

Cocktail: Raspberry Mint Shrub Cocktail

Appetizer: Baked Caramelized Onion Dip

Salad: Roasted Tomato Caprese Salad

Quick bread: Oatmeal Stout Beer Bread

Main course: Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs With Lemon, Garlic and Tarragon (Vegetarian option: Skillet Chickpeas With Lemon, Garlic and Spinach)

Dessert: Snickerdoodles

If this menu looks intimidating at first, please don’t worry. The key to this menu is advance preparation. You can make most of the elements a day or two ahead! I’ll include these notes along with each recipe.

And remember: If you’ve been following along over the past 11 weeks, you know how to make these recipes. If you need a technique refresher for a particular dish, I’m sprinkling links to previous newsletter installments throughout (and you can also find them at the bottom).

A FEW DINNER PARTY PLANNING TIPS:

Have dinner plates, utensils, napkins, drinking glasses and ice ready to go before your guests arrive.

Want to simplify the menu? No problem! Swap out the cocktail for some wine and craft beer. Jazz up a store-bought dessert using tips I discussed in the dessert newsletter last week. There are loads of ways to take shortcuts where you need to.

For this dinner party, you can also use any of the recipes we’ve made in previous newsletters. Want to go with roasted broccoli instead of the salad? You’ve got the recipe right here. Did you love the panna cotta? That’s an excellent dessert option for your party, too!

You can do this.

Raspberry Mint Shrub Cocktail

1 serving (makes enough shrub for 16 to 24 servings)

HANDS-ON TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 10 minutes, plus 24 hours’ infusion

EQUIPMENT: Dry and liquid measuring cups, medium bowl, medium saucepan, spatula, fine-mesh strainer, cheesecloth (available on the supermarket kitchen-equipment aisle), cocktail shaker, spoon

PARTY PREP: As you already know, the beauty of a shrub is that most of the work can be done in advance. Make this shrub a week or more before the party. All you’ll need for the party is cocktail fixings.

NOTE: You can make this a mocktail simply by leaving out the gin.

For the shrub

9 ounces raspberries (2 cups), rinsed

1 cup packed mint leaves

2 cups white wine vinegar

2 cups sugar



For the drink

Ice cubes

1 ounce good-quality gin, such as Bombay Sapphire

1 to 1 1/2 ounces raspberry mint shrub (see above)

4 ounces club soda

Raspberries, for garnish (optional)

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

For the shrub: Combine the raspberries and mint in a medium bowl (you could also use a large jar with a lid).



Place the vinegar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the liquid starts to bubble at the edges, remove from the heat. Pour over the raspberry mixture so it is completely covered. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.



Line a fine-mesh strainer with cheesecloth (to catch the smallest particles) and set it over a medium saucepan. Strain the raspberry-vinegar mixture, discarding the solids.



Add the sugar to the saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Let cool. The yield is about 3 cups.



Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 months (possibly longer, but the flavor may decline over time).



For the drink: Fill a rocks glass halfway with ice cubes, and fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.



Add the gin and the shrub (to taste) to the cocktail shaker. Seal and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into the glass, and then top with the club soda. Stir, then add the garnishes, if using, and serve.

Baked Caramelized Onion Dip

8-10 servings (makes about 3 cups)

HANDS-ON TIME: 20 minutes

COOK TIME: 1 hour 30 minutes

EQUIPMENT: Large straight-sided skillet or saucepan, chef’s knife, cutting board, bowl



PARTY PREP: Caramelized onions can be refrigerated for 3 or 4 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. The dip can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days prior to baking. I recommend chilling this dip in the dish you plan to bake it in, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap. Take the dip out of the refrigerator about an hour before guests arrive, then time it to come out of the oven when people are showing up. Have your potato chips/crostini already plated and ready to go.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium yellow onions, sliced into half moons

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Water

8 ounces whipped cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups sour cream, at room temperature

1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

Potato chips or crostini, for serving

Heat a large skillet or saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the oil along with the sliced onions and a pinch of salt. Keep a cup of water nearby. Cook the onions, stirring occasionally, as they slowly pick up color and turn from yellow to golden brown.



As a glaze develops at the bottom of the pan, add 1 to 2 tablespoons water and scrape up any browned bits, incorporating them. Repeat this process occasionally for 30-45 minutes. Stir frequently, but also let the onions rest sometimes to encourage a glaze to form again at the bottom of the pan.



The onions are done when they are dark brown and taste equally bitter and sweet. They should reduce to about 1 cup. Let cool to room temperature.



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



Whisk together the cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl, until smooth. Add the cooled caramelized onions, the Parm, chives, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and the teaspoon of pepper. Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.



Pour the dip into a 9-inch pie plate (or a similar sized baking dish), and bake for 30-45 minutes, or until the ingredients are hot and the top has caramelized. Serve with potato chips or crostini.

NOTE: If you’d rather go with the no-bake, stovetop onion dip, here's the recipe from Week 2.

Roasted Tomato Caprese Salad

8 servings

HANDS-ON TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 27 minutes

EQUIPMENT: Measuring cups and spoons, rimmed baking sheet, foil, mixing bowls, tongs

PARTY PREP: Make the vinaigrette up to 4 days in advance. The slivered almonds can be toasted several weeks in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator. Roast the tomatoes earlier in the day so they have a chance to come to room temperature and free up the oven in plenty of time for the party. Store the tomatoes in an airtight container in the refrigerator, but let them rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before plating so they lose their chill.

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1 pint grape tomatoes (about 2 cups)

1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

8 ounces baby arugula (about 8 cups loosely packed)

1/2 cup basil leaves, sliced thin

Basic Balsamic Vinaigrette (Find the recipe from Week 6 here)

1 pound bocconcini or ciliegine mozzarella (mozzarella balls), drained and sliced

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Spread the almonds in a single layer on the baking sheet; toast (middle rack) for about 7 minutes until lightly browned and fragrant, shaking the pan midway through, then transfer to a bowl to cool.

Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Place the tomatoes on the same baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil and toss to coat, then season with the salt and pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through, until the tomatoes burst and their skins start to shrivel. Allow to cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, use tongs to toss together the arugula, basil and just enough balsamic vinaigrette to very lightly coat the greens. Taste and add additional vinaigrette, salt and/or pepper if needed.

Divide the salad among individual plates. Top evenly with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and slivered almonds. Serve immediately.

Oatmeal Stout Beer Bread

8-10 servings (makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf)

HANDS-ON TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 50 minutes

EQUIPMENT: 9-by-5-inch metal loaf pan, measuring cups and spoons, mixing bowl, whisk, spatula, wire cooling rack



PARTY PREP: Make 1 day in advance; wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store at room temperature. To reheat the entire loaf, wrap in aluminum foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees, or until warmed through. Leave the foil on to preserve warmth until ready to serve.

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

15 ounces flour (about 3 cups)

1⁄2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1⁄4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

12 ounces oatmeal stout beer, such as Samuel Smith’s

Position a rack in the middle of the oven; preheat to 350 degrees. Use a little butter to grease the inside of the loaf pan (bakers’ spray will also work).



Whisk together the flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl, until evenly incorporated.



Gradually pour the beer over the flour mixture, allowing any foam to settle for a moment. Stir with a spatula to form a sticky dough with no trace of dry flour.



Transfer the dough to the pan, using the spatula to spread it evenly into the corners. Pour the melted butter evenly over the dough. Bake for about 50 minutes, until golden on top.



Cool in the pan at for least 10 minutes, then gently dislodge from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.



Serve warm, or at room temperature (preferably with some butter.) The bread will be a bit crumbly when it’s still warm from the oven, but it will hold its shape enough for slicing if you can’t wait to try some. It will firm up as it cools to room temperature and will stay firm when reheated.



Wrap leftovers tightly in plastic wrap or place in an airtight container. Store at room temperature for up to 5 days. Reheat slices in the microwave on 50 percent power in 15- to 20-second increments. To reheat the entire loaf, wrap in aluminum foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees, or until warmed through.

Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs With Lemon, Garlic and Tarragon

8 servings

HANDS-ON TIME: 20 minutes

COOK TIME: 10-15 minutes

EQUIPMENT: Liquid and dry measuring cups, citrus juicer (optional), blender, two cutting boards, knife, large ovenproof skillet, tongs, spatula, splatter screen (optional), oven mitts, baking sheets, foil, instant-read thermometer

VEGETARIAN OPTION:Skillet Chickpeas With Lemon, Garlic and Spinach from Week 10 (double the recipe)

PARTY PREP: This is not a make-ahead recipe, but you can do all of the preparation in advance. Measure out all of the ingredients, chop the garlic and juice the lemons. Wrap the sheet pans in foil, set out your tongs and skillet. You will be ready to rock!

3 1/2 to 4 large lemons

12 cloves garlic (peeled)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups homemade or low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

16 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (3 1/2 to 4 pounds total)

1 to 2 tablespoons canola or peanut oil (may substitute my personal favorite: ghee)

4 to 6 tablespoons chopped tarragon, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with foil.



Juice two lemons until you have 1/4 cup of juice. Add the juice to a blender. Cut the remaining two lemons into thin slices (discarding the ends and seeds), and reserve. Chop 4 of the garlic cloves and add to the blender. Lightly smash the remaining 8 cloves and reserve (with the sliced lemon). Add the extra-virgin olive oil and broth to the blender, along with 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Put on the blender lid; puree for 20 to 30 seconds until pale and frothy. Leave the mixture in the blender.



Season the chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper. Place a large cast-iron or stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat, and add just enough oil to coat the bottom of pan; swirl to coat evenly.



Once the oil shimmers, use tongs to add 4 thighs to the pan, skin sides down, leaving space between them. Cover with a splatter screen if you have one. Sear, undisturbed, for 5 to 7 minutes. Do not attempt to turn over the thighs too soon or their skin will stick to the pan. Once the skin is brown, crisped and no longer sticking, use a spatula to turn the chicken, then cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a large plate, skin sides up. Repeat with the remaining thighs, then turn off the heat. Drain away most of the excess fat from the pan (do not wipe the pan clean).



Briefly puree the blender ingredients again, for 5 to 10 seconds. Pour about one-quarter of that puree into the hot pan, using a spatula to scrape up any brown bits, incorporating them into the liquid. The pan will still be hot, causing the liquid to darken slightly and reduce. Pour this reduced liquid into the prepared sheet pan.



Place the chicken on the baking sheets, skin sides up. Slowly pour the remaining puree into the pan, taking care to avoid the crispy chicken skin. Lay the reserved lemon slices and smashed garlic cloves around the chicken. Transfer to the oven; roast (middle rack) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken registers 165 degrees on your thermometer. The sauce will have thickened slightly. Discard the smashed garlic if you like. (It’s tasty, but strong, so leave it in only if you want to.)



To serve, drizzle some of the pan sauce around each portion of chicken. Top with chopped fresh tarragon.

Snickerdoodles

10 servings (20 cookies)

HANDS-ON TIME: 15 minutes

COOK TIME: 8 minutes

EQUIPMENT: baking sheet, parchment paper, measuring cups and spoons, mixing bowls, whisk, electric hand mixer or stand mixer, tablespoon-size cookie scoop, flat-bottomed glass, wire cooling rack



PARTY PREP: Snickerdoodles can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

For the cookies

1 1/3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract



For the cinnamon-sugar coating

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

For the cookies: Place an oven rack on the center shelf and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.



Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl.



Combine the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer; beat for 1-2 minutes on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy. Stop to add the egg and vanilla extract; beat on medium-high speed until fully incorporated. Stop to scrape down the bowl.

Add the flour mixture; beat on medium-high, mixing until completely incorporated. Scrape the bowl with a spatula to make sure there is no trace of dry ingredients. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes, until the dough has firmed up slightly.



Meanwhile, make the coating: Whisk together the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.



Use a tablespoon-size cookie scoop to portion out the dough. (Note: If you don’t have a cookie scoop, a standard tablespoon-size measuring spoon will work.) Use your hands to roll the dough portions into balls, then drop each one into the coating, turning until evenly coated. Arrange the balls 1 1/2 inches apart on the baking sheets.



Use a flat-bottomed glass (or something similar) to flatten the balls into disks about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.



Bake for 8 minutes, one sheet at a time. The cookies will have spread but should not be browning around the edges. Let cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet, then use a spatula to transfer the cookies to a rack to cool completely before serving or storing.

So now what?

We’ve covered a lot (!) in a relatively short period of time, but there’s always more to learn. I truly hope that this is only the beginning of your culinary journey. Voraciously is full of how-to guides, tips and recipes designed to help you keep building confidence in the kitchen, and I hope you’ll take full advantage of them!

You can also visit my blog, Savory Simple, for additional recipes, tips and tutorials. Feel free to contact me through the blog or on my social media (@savorysimple on all platforms). I would love to answer your cooking questions! I am here for you.

It has been a pleasure. Happy cooking! I eagerly await my dinner party invitations.

