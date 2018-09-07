Become a better cook, then show off your skills. This 12-week series will give you the tools you need to make a meal you’re proud to share with friends.

Week 8: Baking fresh bread is so much easier than you think

By Jennifer Farley

The first time I made muffins from scratch, it was a shocking experience. I’m not talking about a box mix; I mean following a recipe that used eggs, flour, baking powder and buttermilk. I had built it up in my mind to be much more complicated than it was.



If you’re new to baking, I completely understand that the intimidation factor comes into play. There’s a bit of science involved. It doesn’t have to be complicated, but there are some steps you need to pay attention to, and it took me a couple tries to build my confidence.



These days, I actually find baking more relaxing than cooking. While cooking allows for more creativity, baking often involves simple steps that become second nature after a bit of practice.

Those muffins? Mix the dry ingredients in one bowl. Mix the wet ingredients in a separate bowl. Combine wet and dry, then pour into a greased muffin pan. Bake. BOOM.

You don’t need to buy a box of muffin mix. Muffins are, by definition, a quick bread.

Today, I’m covering quick breads: what they are, typical ingredients, tips for baking, and, above all, why there’s absolutely no reason to be intimidated.



Finally, I’ll show you how to make an easy, flavorful beer bread that comes together in no time with just a few simple ingredients!

When you’re making a meal for friends, the aroma of a freshly baked bread can’t be beat. They’ll be impressed. Trust me.

It's bread. And it's quick.

A quick bread is made without yeast, which means you don’t have to wait for dough to rise. And, as you might suspect based on the name, it can be prepared in a short period of time. Instead of using yeast, the bread typically gets its rise from a chemical leavener such as baking soda or baking powder. Or, there’s no rise at all, as is sometimes the case with flatbreads.



Here are a few examples of quick breads you may already be familiar with:

Banana bread

Biscuits

Corn bread

Muffins

Irish soda bread

Scones

Flatbreads

As you can see, quick breads cover a range of sweet and savory baked goods, some of which are made from a dough (biscuits and scones) and others from batter (corn bread and muffins).

Typical ingredients

Recipes will vary, but to get you familiar with the basics and their functions, let’s run through the main ingredients you can expect to see.



Flour



The foundation of quick bread recipes, regardless of whether they’re sweet or savory. Without getting overly technical, this is where gluten, the protein found in wheat, often comes into play. Even in recipes for corn bread, flour is typically included to provide structure.

While wheat-based flours are the most common option, there are also many gluten-free flours and mixes available. If you avoid gluten, I recommend looking at gluten-free blends as opposed to single ingredient flours, such as almond or coconut flour. Gluten-free blends are formulated to offer the best results in baked goods.



Baking powder/baking soda



As noted above, these are chemical leavening agents that cause baked goods to rise. While these two ingredients are similar, they are not used interchangeably. Baking soda requires an acidic ingredient, such as buttermilk, to produce a chemical reaction, while baking powder simply needs moisture.



Salt



It adds flavor (even if the quick bread is sweet), but it also helps strengthen a gluten structure.



Milk or buttermilk



Batter-based quick breads such as muffins need something moist to bring the dry ingredients together. Dairy is often a good option because it helps create a moist final product.



Eggs



Often included to bind the ingredients together and to help with the leavening (rising) process.



Butter or oil



To avoid especially dry baked goods, your recipe should include some type of fat. More often than not, the best choice is unsalted butter.



Sugar



Sweet recipes will typically include sugar, and sometimes you’ll also see a small amount of sugar in savory recipes to help balance the flavors. (A perfect example is the beer bread recipe below.)

Tips for baking quick breads

When possible, it’s best to bake these on an oven rack that’s at mid-height. That’s where the heat is most evenly distributed.

For best results, bake quick breads as soon as possible after mixing the ingredients. Baking powder and baking soda activate as soon as the dry and wet ingredients are combined.

Most baked goods require cooling for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. This lets them firm up before you remove them from the pan or baking sheet, reducing the chances that they’ll fall apart.



KEEP IT SIMPLE

One of the main concerns I hear from novice bakers is that recipes will fail if ingredients are measured incorrectly. This isn’t a fact; I experiment all the time. If you measure incorrectly, it might alter the results, but that doesn’t mean the recipe won’t taste delicious.

Until you’ve been at this for awhile, don’t make substitutions. If you need a sugar- or gluten-free recipe, start with one instead of trying to swap in alternatives.

As I mentioned way back in Week 3, kitchen scales are a great investment, because while the incorrect amount of flour won’t necessarily ruin a recipe, it might change it. Thin cookies might become thick cookies, or vice versa.

I hope this has given you the confidence to get started! If you’re ready to give it a try, here’s an easy beer bread recipe that comes together with minimal effort. You’ll be amazed.

Easy Lager Beer Bread

8-10 servings (makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf)

HANDS-ON TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 50 minutes

EQUIPMENT: 9-by-5-inch metal loaf pan, measuring cups and spoons, mixing bowl, whisk, spatula, wire cooling rack

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

16 ounces flour (about 3 1/4 cups)

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon plus 1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

12 ounces lager beer (see NOTE)

Position a rack in the middle of the oven; preheat to 350 degrees. Use a little butter to grease the inside of the loaf pan (bakers’ spray will also work).

Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl, until evenly incorporated.

Gradually pour the beer over the flour mixture, allowing any foam to settle for a moment. Stir with a spatula to form a sticky dough with no trace of dry flour.

Transfer the dough to the pan, using the spatula to spread it evenly into the corners. Pour the melted butter evenly over the dough. Bake for about 50 minutes, until golden on top.

Cool in the pan at least 10 minutes, then gently dislodge from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Serve warm, or at room temperature (preferably with some butter.) The bread will be a bit crumbly when it’s still warm from the oven, but it will hold its shape enough for slicing if you can’t wait to try some. It will firm up as it cools to room temperature, and will stay firm when reheated.

Wrap leftovers tightly in plastic wrap or place in an airtight container. Store at room temperature for up to 5 days. Reheat slices in the microwave on 50 percent power in 15- to 20-second increments. To reheat the entire loaf, wrap in aluminum foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees, or until warmed through.



NOTE: Samuel Adams Boston Lager, Negra Modelo and Yuengling Traditional Lager will all work well in this recipe. Look for beers that are smooth (such as lagers and stouts) as opposed to bitter (such as IPAs) or funky (sours). If you’re not sure, ask for suggestions at your liquor store. You can also check the beer’s IBU number, typically listed on the bottle. Higher numbers are more bitter.

WANT TO KICK THINGS UP A NOTCH?

For a twist, try adding seasonal or flavored beers (Oktoberfest, chocolate stouts) and/or including a few complementary spices to enhance the flavors. For ideas about which spices to add, check for clues in the description of the beer.

Here are a few options to get you started:

Use an oatmeal stout, add 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and swap out the 1/4 cup granulated sugar in the above recipe for 1/4 cup dark brown sugar.

Use a summer ale, add 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest. You can find the full recipe for Summer Ale Beer Bread here.

Use a pumpkin beer (save this one for the fall!), add 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice. See the full recipe for Spiced Pumpkin Beer Bread here.

Coming up next week: It’s cocktail time! I’ll walk through cocktail basics and show you how to make a simple shrub to get your dinner party off to a great start.

Until then, happy baking!

