Americans are eating more pork these days. From the Recipe Finder, here are eight ways to prepare it. We’ve got quick weeknight options plus a few slower preparations ideal for a leisurely weekend.
[One of these 10 quick sauces can rescue a boring plate]
Cast-Iron Pork Tenderloin With Blackberry Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, pictured above. The pork is simply seared and finished in the oven, then served with an intense, fruity sauce.
Coconut-Marinated Pork Tenderloin With Scallion-Peanut Relish. The relish adds an herb-filled crunch.
Pork and Mushroom San Choy Bau. Light but satisfying, with mushrooms added for extra flavor and oomph.
[Why Americans are eating more pork now than they have in decades]
Perfectly Smoked Pork Loin. A long marinade keeps the pork moist as it cooks on the grill.
Pan-Seared Pork Tenderloin With Tarragon. Thin cutlets cook quickly in this elegant preparation.
Vindaloo-Marinated Pork Skewers, above left. Spiced and smoky from time on the grill; you can make them in a grill-pan, too.
Pork Tenderloin With Jalapeno Sauce, above right. The sauce makes the dish; serve with cornbread and black beans.
Sriracha Pork Burgers. The hot sauce perks up the pork mixture and adds a kick to mayonnaise.