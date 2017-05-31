

Americans are eating more pork these days. From the Recipe Finder, here are eight ways to prepare it. We’ve got quick weeknight options plus a few slower preparations ideal for a leisurely weekend.

Cast-Iron Pork Tenderloin With Blackberry Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, pictured above. The pork is simply seared and finished in the oven, then served with an intense, fruity sauce.



Coconut-Marinated Pork Tenderloin With Scallion-Peanut Relish. The relish adds an herb-filled crunch.



Pork and Mushroom San Choy Bau. Light but satisfying, with mushrooms added for extra flavor and oomph.

Perfectly Smoked Pork Loin. A long marinade keeps the pork moist as it cooks on the grill.



Pan-Seared Pork Tenderloin With Tarragon. Thin cutlets cook quickly in this elegant preparation.



Vindaloo-Marinated Pork Skewers, above left. Spiced and smoky from time on the grill; you can make them in a grill-pan, too.

Pork Tenderloin With Jalapeno Sauce, above right. The sauce makes the dish; serve with cornbread and black beans.



Sriracha Pork Burgers. The hot sauce perks up the pork mixture and adds a kick to mayonnaise.