

Maria Vazquez at her home in Los Angeles; one of the women featured in Maura Judkis’s and Emily Heil’s award-winning story about sexual assault in the restaurant industry. (David Walter Banks/For The Washington Post)

The Association of Food Journalists honored The Washington Post Food section at its annual awards ceremony Sept. 27. The Post took the top prize for newspaper food coverage for publications with a circulation above 125,000 at the group’s conference, held this year in Phoenix. It is the third year in a row that The Post’s Food section has won the category.

Post columnists and writers won individual awards: Food critic Tom Sietsema earned first place for restaurant criticism. Unearthed columnist Tamar Haspel earned second place for best food column. Staff writers Maura Judkis and Emily Heil won first place for their November 2017 investigation of sexual assault in the restaurant industry, “Rape in the storage room. Groping at the bar. Why is the restaurant industry so terrible for women?” Judkis also took second place in the Best Newspaper Food Feature category for her article about Internet-connected kitchen appliances, “Can smart kitchen devices actually make you a better cook?”

AFJ was established more than 40 years ago to foster responsible food journalism across media platforms. For a complete list of winners, go to afjonline.com.