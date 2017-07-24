Some very good-looking summer tomatoes are now within reach. Here are #MeatlessMonday ways from our Recipe Finder to make them the star of an easy weeknight meal:
Tomato Galette With Savory Oat Crumble, pictured at top. Store-bought puff pastry, herbes de Provence, mascarpone = heaven.
Tomato, Pesto and Ricotta Sandwiches. Whipping the ricotta makes the difference here.
Beefsteak Sandwiches, above, at right. The signature dish of José Andrés’s fast-casual Beefsteak restaurant showcases a big, thick slice of a big, ripe tomato.
Bucatini With Sungold Tomato Sauce. Luscious, and still among WaPoFood’s favorites since chef Aaron Silverman shared his recipe in 2014.
Couscous Salad With Summer Fruit and Arugula. Cherry tomatoes are right at home with blackberries and blueberries.
Cheese-Baked Egg-Stuffed Tomatoes. Keep this one in mind for brunch as well; 35 minutes, start to finish.
Marinated Corn, Tomato and Halloumi Salad, above, at right. If you have time for an hour’s worth of marinating, this garlickly grain jumble’s a lovely reward.