The 32nd annual St. Mary’s County Crab Festival takes place this weekend at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

THURSDAY

DRINKING THE PAST: Archaeologist Patrick E. McGovern and Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione discuss ancient brews. Program includes a tasting. 6:45 p.m. $40-$55. S. Dillon Ripley Center, 1100 Jefferson Dr. SW. smithsonianassociates.org.

GREEK FOLK FESTIVAL: Four-day event featuring food, music, children’s activities and more. Free admission, food and drinks available to purchase. Thursday-Sunday. GreekTown Square and Events Center, 701 Ponca St., Baltimore. greekfolkfestival.org.

WINE CLASS: Taste and compare highly rated wines with similar unrated wines. 7:15 p.m. $25. Chain Bridge Cellars, 1351 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. chainbridgecellars.com.

FRIDAY

THE ORIGINS OF WINE CIVILIZATION: Two-day event featuring experts in the culture, history, science and production of wine. Friday’s opening reception begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy of Georgia (1824 R St. NW). Saturday’s events, beginning at 10 a.m., take place at the S. Dillon Ripley Center (1100 Jefferson Dr. SW). $275-$325. Saturday evening grand tasting only, $50-$60. smithsonianassociates.org.

SATURDAY

BELTWAY BBQ SHOWDOWN: The 11th annual competition features food, live music, children’s activities and more. 12 p.m. $5 admission. Show Place Arena, 14900 Pennsylvania Ave., Upper Marlboro. pgparks.com/Beltway_BBQ.htm.

BREWS & BARBECUE: Farm-to-table menu paired with beer from Old Bust Head Brewing Company. 6 p.m. $85. Airlie Center, 6809 Airlie Rd., Warrenton, Va. airlie.com.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY CRAB FESTIVAL: The 32nd annual event featuring crab-filled foods, live music, craft vendors and more. 11 a.m. $5 admission. St. Mary's County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Rd., Leonardtown, Md. e-clubhouse.org/sites/leonardtownmd/page-8.php.

SUNDAY

COOKING CLASS: Mimi Clark teaches how to make a plant-based breakfast and brunch. 10 a.m. $55 ($100 for two people). Veggie Gourmet, 9302 Hallston Ct. Fairfax Station. veggourmet.wordpress.com.

HOME-BREWING CLASS: Michael Stein and Peter Jones, beer historians at Lost Lagers, lead a discussion on Colonial era brewing and more. $85 ticket includes class, tasting and ingredients for home-brewing. $40 tickets includes class and tasting. 11 a.m. $40-$85. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org/event/historical-homebrewing-class-colonial-era.

MONDAY

COOKING CLASS: Erica Skolnik of Frenchie’s teaches how to make a berry tart and strawberry pavlova. 7 p.m. $49. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. 202-549-4172. hillcenterdc.org/event/on-the-cooling-rack-with-frenchies-summer-berries.

MASON DIXON MASTER CHEF TOURNAMENT: Chefs compete in a single-elimination culinary tournament. Benefiting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. $45. Points South Latin Kitchen, 1640 Thames St., Baltimore. 443-563-2018. mdmasterchef.com.

RESERVE NOW

JUNE 14

WINE CLASS: Taste seven wines from the Terre Nere and Vigne di Eli estates in Italy. 7 p.m. $30. Chain Bridge Cellars, 1351 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. chainbridgecellars.com.

JUNE 15

WINE DINNER: Five courses paired with Rombauer Vineyard wines. 6:30 p.m. $110. Russia House Restaurant, 724 Pine St., Herndon. russiahouserestaurant.com.