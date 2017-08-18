

In case you missed it, Tina Fey made an appearance on the recent “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” in which she suggested Americans eat loads of sheet cake to cope with current events. While the response has been mixed (and launched many variations of the hashtag #sheetcaking), the comedy routine prompted us to comb our archives for our favorite sheet cake recipes, plus grilled cheeses to pair with them (just watch the skit; you’ll understand). After all, if there’s one thing we can agree on (yes, we know, famous last words), it’s this: Baking a cake is a happy thing. Eating and sharing it is, too.

Happy sheetcaking.

Gingery Pistachio Carrot Sheet Cake, pictured above. Topped with a cream cheese frosting or a nondairy cashew cheese frosting. The gingery notes would pair well with Mumbai Sandwiches, filled with green chutney and crunchy vegetables.

Coca-Cola Cake. With a dense cake and a fudgy topping. The inclusion of the soda already feels nostalgic, so let’s bump up those comforting feels with Tomato Soup With Grilled Havarti Cheese Croutons.



Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. Don’t let this cake’s Great British Baking Show’s origins fool you: This cake is American, through and through. Serve with another all-American classic, the Cheddar, Apple and Ham Melt.



Texas Sheet Cake. Likely named for its hefty size. Pair with American Dip Grilled Cheese, because America.



Banana Snack Cake. It’s healthy! Virtuous, even! Which means you can splurge on The Commodore’s Poblano Cheese Sandwiches.



Blueberry Cake Squares. A prime candidate for American flag decorating, just saying. Accentuate those fruity notes with a Grilled Cheese, Champagne Grape and Red Onion Sandwich.



Double Chocolate ‘War’ Cake. Perfect for yelling. The chocolate would pair well with the smoky chipotle mayo in these Fried Ham and Cheese Sandwiches With Chipotle Mayonnaise.