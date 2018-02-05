This week, I’m sharing more recipes that use my favorite five winter ingredients. Last week, it was the distinctive celery root, the reliable turnip and sharp mustard greens. Tomorrow, I’ll tackle chuck roast. Today, I’m happy to promote the jewel of winter produce: citrus.
From satsumas to pomelos, citrus fruits brighten up every winter fruit bowl and don’t need to be limited to snacking. Try squeezing the vivid juice from a blood orange and mixing with bourbon, Campari and vermouth for a Boulevardier-inspired cocktail (which is Negroni-inspired, which is to say everything is inspired by something). Or think of citrus with a savory lens and combine slices of ripe, sweet orange with spicy, crunchy radishes and a salty olive dressing made simply of vinegar, olive oil and chopped olives. A thinly sliced red onion soaked in vinegar wouldn’t be unwelcome here.
Or lean into the sweetness of citrus and combine fresh juice (and some zest if you’d like, too) with sugar to make a simple syrup that you pour over a warm pound cake that you’ve poked a bunch of holes into. Let the syrup soak all the way through the cake while it cools and enjoy with a cup of hot tea or a bitter espresso.
8 to 12 servings (makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf)
Up the ante of any plain pound cake (even store-bought, we won’t tell; just make sure to warm it up) with this quick simple syrup.
We tested this with David Lebovitz’s recipe for Bay Leaf Pound Cake .
MAKE AHEAD: For best quality, the syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
One 9-by-5-inch loaf yellow pound cake (see headnote)
½ cup sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons finely grated zest (optional) and ¼ cup fresh juice from citrus such as lemon, grapefruit, orange and/or lime
Make your favorite pound cake in a standard 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. While it’s baking, combine the sugar and citrus juice in a small saucepan, along with some finely grated zest (to taste) from whichever fruit you juiced, if desired. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, and then stir until the sugar is dissolved. Turn off the heat and let the syrup steep.
While the pound cake is still warm and in its pan, use a skewer to poke holes all over the top, and then evenly drizzle the syrup over the cake. Cool completely before taking it out of its pan, slicing and serving.
Nutrition | Per serving (based on 12, using the Bay Leaf Pound Cake): 260 calories, 4 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 70 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 26 g sugar
Blood Orange and Bourbon Boulevardier
1 serving
Basically a Negroni made with whiskey instead of gin, a Boulevardier is just as simple to make, because it uses equal parts of each liquid component.
With a splash of blood orange juice and bourbon, it makes for the perfect winter drink.
1 ounce fresh blood orange juice
1 ounce Campari
1 ounce bourbon
1 ounce sweet vermouth
A few dashes Angostura bitters
Ice
Stir together the orange juice, Campari, bourbon, vermouth and bitters in a mixing glass.
Fill a highball glass to the top with ice, and then pour in the orange juice mixture. Serve right away.
Nutrition | Per serving: 200 calories, 0 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar
Orange + Radish Salad With Olive Dressing
4 servings, Healthy
This bright, salty-sweet salad makes a nice side dish for brunch, and it pairs nicely with grilled fish.
3 navel or Cara Cara oranges
Kosher salt
Handful red radishes, cut into thin rounds (1 cup)
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Large handful pitted green or black olives, chopped (generous ¾ cup)
Peel the oranges and cut into ½ -inch-thick slices. Arrange in an even layer on a platter and sprinkle lightly with salt. Arrange the radishes atop the oranges.
Whisk together the vinegar and oil and a pinch or two of salt in a liquid measuring cup, until well incorporated. Spoon it over the salad, then scatter the olives (to taste) on top.
Nutrition | Per serving: 180 calories, 1 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 220 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugar
