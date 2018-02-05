

Citrus can brighten any meal, especially in winter. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Orange + Radish Salad With Olive Dressing; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This week, I’m sharing more recipes that use my favorite five winter ingredients. Last week, it was the distinctive celery root, the reliable turnip and sharp mustard greens. Tomorrow, I’ll tackle chuck roast. Today, I’m happy to promote the jewel of winter produce: citrus.

From satsumas to pomelos, citrus fruits brighten up every winter fruit bowl and don’t need to be limited to snacking. Try squeezing the vivid juice from a blood orange and mixing with bourbon, Campari and vermouth for a Boulevardier-inspired cocktail (which is Negroni-inspired, which is to say everything is inspired by something). Or think of citrus with a savory lens and combine slices of ripe, sweet orange with spicy, crunchy radishes and a salty olive dressing made simply of vinegar, olive oil and chopped olives. A thinly sliced red onion soaked in vinegar wouldn’t be unwelcome here.

Or lean into the sweetness of citrus and combine fresh juice (and some zest if you’d like, too) with sugar to make a simple syrup that you pour over a warm pound cake that you’ve poked a bunch of holes into. Let the syrup soak all the way through the cake while it cools and enjoy with a cup of hot tea or a bitter espresso.

Turshen is a writer, recipe developer and author of the best-selling “Small Victories” and the more recent “Feed the Resistance” (Chronicle Books, 2017). She and her family live in Upstate New York. She will join our online chat with readers on Wednesday at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.