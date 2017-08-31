

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

For many of us, Labor Day signifies the end of sunshine, vacation and that carefree summer feeling. Whether you’re ready for fall or dreading it, Labor Day weekend calls for a celebration. And that means food and drink.

To help you relish the long weekend, here’s a selection of recipes fit for an end-of-summer gathering:

Appetizers and snacks



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Smoked Pimento Cheese. Great on crackers or toast points, and if you can’t get a grill, this still provides a smoky kick to your menu.

Sherley’s Parmesan Puffs. You can leave out the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and these will still be crazy good.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Serve endive, carrot spears or blanched green beans with Green Apple Relish or Whipped Hummus (pictured above).

Gazpacho Cake. We know it sounds weird, but think of it as a savory cheesecake spread of sorts. Serve with crackers or flatbread.

Mains

We’re in the mood for the party-like vibe that comes from things-on-skewers; the recipes can all be prepared indoors on a grill-pan or outside on a gas or charcoal grill.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

BBQ Chicken Skewers, a.k.a. How to Make Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Taste Great.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Pomegranate-Glazed Lamb Kebabs. A quick marinade adds flavor, while thick slices of beefsteak tomato deliver some lusciousness.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Grilled Scallops With Lemon-Herb Drizzle. Quick-cooking and healthful.

[Think you can’t get smoky flavors from a gas grill? Try this.]

Tempeh Kebabs With Minty Cilantro-Lime Sauce. The tempeh can be marinated for up to two days.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Grilled Potato, Onion and Bacon Skewers. Kind of a main, kind of a side, definitely delicious. If you happen to have some prepared horseradish, mix a dab into yogurt for a zingy dipping sauce.

Sides and salads

Tomatoes With Capers, Almonds and Herbs, pictured at top. Simple, fast, no-cook and just right for the season.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Lemony Green Bean Pasta Salad. Not a boring pasta salad.

Cabbage Slaw With Orange-Pumpkin Seed Dressing. This recipe is all about the dressing.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Crunchy Salad With Curry Lime Vinaigrette. Parties could use more vegetables, in our humble opinions. This salad is tangy and addictive.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Corn on the Coals. Easy, peasy: Soak ears of corn in water for about 30 minutes, then grill directly on the coals for a mere 10 to 12 minutes.

Desserts



Ice cream sandwiches made simple with store-bought ingredients. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This Blueberry Cobbler With a Cornmeal-Sugar Cookie Crust features a lovely, thick top. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

It’s hard to turn down an ice cream sandwich, but you could also go the crowd-friendly cobbler or crisp route.

Drinks



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Go big batch with The Porchard, featuring a peach-infused bourbon and black tea. (Use the Recipe Finder’s scaling function to help you easily batch it up for as many as 12 drinks.)



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

If you’re more of a savory person, Summer Garden Punch — with a cherry tomato shrub (homemade) and chile-infused vodka (store-bought) is sure to please.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Feeling ambitious? Go whole watermelon with Summer Watermelon Punch. The melon’s shell serves double duty as a cooler.

[5 wines to round out your summer and bring on Labor Day]

If you’re tasked with bringing drinks, either of the first two would be most easy to transport; of course, there’s nothing wrong with picking up a few rosés instead.