Poblano peppers are a favorite in WaPo Food kitchens — they’re not too spicy, not too mild and add something special with their own unique flavor. Here are a few ways to maximize their potential, from our Recipe Finder.
[Why this stuffed pepper dish wears the colors of the Mexican flag]
El Rey Nachos, pictured above. Roasted poblano peppers add an irresistible kick to the cheese sauce. (Leftovers of the sauce, by the way, are great stirred into baked mac and cheese.)
Everybody’s Chili Verde. Rich and satisfying (and healthful, and vegan, too!).
Roasted Chiles Rellenos With Avocado Sauce. Poblanos are good candidates for stuffing; here, they’re filled with a mix of vegetables and drizzled with a creamy sauce.
Chicken Picadillo-Stuffed Poblanos. Filled with a mix of ground chicken, yellow bell pepper, green olives, raisins and spices. The entire thing can be prepped in advance.
Chicken and Tortilla Aztec Casserole (Cazuela Azteca), above left. Warm and comforting.
Poblano, Bacon and Cheddar Skillet Corn Bread, above right. The bacon and poblano add nice pockets of texture.
Chicken With Black Beans, Spices and Sweet Potatoes. A one-pot stew that’s ready in about an hour, start to finish.
The Commodore’s Poblano Cheese Sandwiches. The vibe of pimento cheese, made spicier with a roasted poblano pepper.
SuperFan Badge
SuperFan badge holders consistently post smart, timely comments about Washington area sports and teams.
More about badges | Request a badge
Culture Connoisseur Badge
Culture Connoisseurs consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on the arts, lifestyle and entertainment.
More about badges | Request a badge
Fact Checker Badge
Fact Checkers contribute questions, information and facts to The Fact Checker.
More about badges | Request a badge
Washingtologist Badge
Washingtologists consistently post thought-provoking, timely comments on events, communities, and trends in the Washington area.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Writer Badge
This commenter is a Washington Post editor, reporter or producer.
Post Forum Badge
Post Forum members consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on politics, national and international affairs.
More about badges | Request a badge
Weather Watcher Badge
Weather Watchers consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on climates and forecasts.
More about badges | Request a badge
World Watcher Badge
World Watchers consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on international affairs.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Contributor Badge
This commenter is a Washington Post contributor. Post contributors aren’t staff, but may write articles or columns. In some cases, contributors are sources or experts quoted in a story.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Recommended
Washington Post reporters or editors recommend this comment or reader post.
You must be logged in to report a comment.
You must be logged in to recommend a comment.
Comments our editors find particularly useful or relevant are displayed in Top Comments, as are comments by users with these badges: . Replies to those posts appear here, as well as posts by staff writers.
All comments are posted in the All Comments tab.
To pause and restart automatic updates, click "Live" or "Paused". If paused, you'll be notified of the number of additional comments that have come in.
Comments our editors find particularly useful or relevant are displayed in Top Comments, as are comments by users with these badges: . Replies to those posts appear here, as well as posts by staff writers.