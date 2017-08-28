Late summer means a boon of fresh peppers. Use them in one of these meatless recipes from our archives.
Broccoli With Roasted Peppers, Feta, Olives and Herbs, pictured above. A roasted bell pepper adds sweetness; feel free to sub in other sweet peppers.
Field-Pea Fried Rice With Eggplant and Peppers. Nutty and creamy, this recipe uses sweet and spicy peppers.
Matt’s Four-Pepper Collards. No meat required for these collards; jalapeño and poblano peppers (plus smoked paprika) provide plenty of flavor.
Mushrooms Baked With Garlic, Lemon and Chile Pepper. Kind of retro, but with some kick from the pepper.
Grilled Zucchini Succotash. A good way to use up peppers and that other summer all-star, zucchini.
Dorie Greenspan’s Oven-Charred Peppers and Cherry Tomatoes. Skip the anchovies and use an extra spoonful of oil plus a little more salt to make a meatless appetizer featuring the flavors of southern France.
Roasted Chiles Rellenos With Avocado Sauce. A quick and healthful dish with an avocado-yogurt-pumpkin seed sauce.