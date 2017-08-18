Canned black beans — about 1 ½ cups’ worth per 15 ounces — can go a long way. Use them in one of these meatless recipes from our archives — and keep these in mind come cooler months, too.
Black Beans and Greens With Avocado and Za’atar. Speedy comfort food.
Corn Cakes With Black Bean Spread. The beany spread tops masa-based, pan-fried cakes that are similar to South American arepas and Mexican sopes.
Jackfruit, Black Bean and Mango Burritos. The beans add protein to these vegan burritos.
Black Bean Burgers. Applesauce helps bind everything together.
Squash, Roasted Tomato and Popped Black Bean Salad. It’s an autumnal recipe to be sure; in warmer months, keep the tomato and popped black beans (which add a nice crunch) but swap in sauteed or grilled summer squash for the butternut.
Smoky Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili. Chili’s not just for cold weather, after all.