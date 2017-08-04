Exceptional Excellent Very Good



The Bordeaux, center, is the perfect pairing for burgers, ribs and steaks. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Here’s a terrific, moderately priced Bordeaux to match your steaks, burgers and ribs off the grill, plus three more delicious summer rosés and a great chenin blanc for seafood.

— Dave McIntyre

GREAT VALUE

Chateau des Collines 2015

Medoc, Bordeaux, France, $20

Bordeaux lovers know to seek out wines from exceptional vintages, such as 2015. This is a blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot and cabernet franc, and it is textbook Bordeaux: Aromas of blackberry and graphite combine with a minerally core and soft, ripe tannins for a rich, satisfying wine. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Domaine Le Pigeonnier Montlouis sur Loire Sec 2015

Loire Valley, France, $17

This is a classic dry chenin blanc, with flavors of ripe stone fruit (peach, apricot) and mouth-filling texture. Try this with seafood or Asian dishes. ABV: 12 percent.

Albea Petrarosa Primitivo Special Cuvée 2016

Puglia, Italy, $18

Primitivo is the Italian name for zinfandel, so insert your white zinfandel joke here. But this is not the sweetish bubblegummy wine of the ’80s; rather, it’s a vibrant dry rosé with enough heft to match up with hearty, garlicky dishes or charcuterie. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Bovale Rosé 2016

Utiel-Requena, Spain, $14

The bobal grape, a relatively obscure Spanish variety, produces some juicy reds and this hearty rosé, with a deep pink color and refreshing acidity to match summer’s full-throttle fare. ABV: 12 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Calvet Brut Rosé 2014

Cremant de Bordeaux, France, $16

This is not your typical Bordeaux: A rosé sparkler, crisp and bright with strawberry and melon flavors, it is a bargain to boot, ready to turn any day into a celebration. ABV: 11.5 percent.

