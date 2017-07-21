Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Here are more wines for summer: an enjoyable sparkler to get the party started, two rosés to help set the patio mood and a substantial red to wash down those robust meats off your grill.

Le Clos du Caillou Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2013

Rhone Valley, France, $40

I’ve always liked this wine for its elegance and sophistication, in contrast to many Chateauneufs that are overpowering with alcohol at 15 percent and higher, and because it’s made from organic grapes. It has also been a consistently good value. This vintage is creeping up in price and maybe in alcohol by volume, but it retains its finesse. Decant it an hour ahead to let the fruit flavors emerge. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by Dionysus: Available in the District at Mom’s Organic Market, Rodman’s; on the list at Mirabelle, Marcel’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Mom’s Organic Market in Rockville. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Mom’s Organic Market (Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Herndon, Woodbridge).

Domaine du Pas de L’Escalette Ze Rozé 2016

Languedoc, France, $20

One of my favorite producers from Languedoc produces this delicious rosé, with soft fruit and deceptive acidity that reveals itself only with food. This one shines with fruit, especially summer-ripe peaches and berries. ABV: 12.8 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Arrowine and Spirits, Cork & Fork, Cork Market, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Streets Market and Cafe; on the list at 701, Acadiana, Range. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Twisted Vines Bottleshop in Arlington, the Bottle Stop in Occoquan, Cheesetique in Alexandria; on the list at Choices by Shawn in Fairfax.

GREAT VALUE

Famiglia Corsarini Rosato First Press 2016

Italy, $11

Crisp strawberry flavors are at the front of this delightful, zesty rosé, then watermelon and cantaloupe come in on the finish. ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Capital City Wine & Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, Meridian Market Beer and Wine in North Bethesda, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick.

Nicosia Vulka Etna Bianco 2015

Sicily, Italy, $22

Mount Etna produces some intriguingly delicious wines, including this white, a blend of carricante and catarratto grapes. This needs food to be at its best, so don’t drink it as a cocktail. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Daily 14, Grand Cata, Rodman’s; on the list at Dino’s Grotto, Floriana, Iron Gate.

Salasar Cremant de Limoux

France, $16

This sprightly sparkler is a delightful way to transition a hot summer’s day into twilight and evening. Don’t think champagne, just think fun. It’s fruity and crisp with just a hint of sweetness, more from the fruit flavor than any residual sugar. ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Argonne Market Beer & Wine, Eye Street Cellars, Quincy Liquor, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Streets Market; on the list at B Too, ICI Urban Bistro, Kingbird. Available in Maryland at Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia, Fenwick Beer & Wine and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, the French Paradox Wines in Stevenson, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, Vintage Cellars in Clarksville, Wine Cellars of Annapolis; on the list at Dish & Dram in Kensington. Available in Virginia at the Bottle Stop in Occoquan, Lokl Gourmet in McLean; on the list at Del Ray Cafe and Laporta’s in Alexandria, the Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville, Requin in Fairfax.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.