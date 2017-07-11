

A good way to get dinner on the table when you’re strapped for time? Start with a recipe that has a manageable number of ingredients. Here are several options with 10 ingredients or less.

Grilled Chicken Tenders With Chimichurri, pictured above. You may hear “chimichurri” and think “long ingredients list,” but here it’s a simple mix. The whole dish is ready in 25 minutes or less.



Jerusalem Water Salad. Something extra light (50 calories per serving!) that still manages to satisfy on a sweltering night. (We recommend rewarding yourself with ice cream for dessert.)



Pomegranate-Glazed Lamb Kebabs. A 20-minute marinade keeps the meat juicy and flavorful.



Cod With Ginger Beer and Bok Choy. The ginger beer makes for a complex-tasting sauce.



Scampi-Style Crab Fettuccine With Beer. Crab + beer are an ideal pair.



Roasted Tomatillo Salmon. A simple, sheet-pan-friendly way to roast salmon.



Rolled Beef and Asparagus. It might look fancy, but this quick recipe (ready in 25 minutes or less) is super easy.