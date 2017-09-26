

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Here are a few quick dinner ideas from our archives, inspired by the many flavors of India.

[Quick dinner recipes to try this week (that just so happen to be gluten-free)]

Minty Carrot Chicken. The seasonings are kept simple with ginger-garlic paste and ground turmeric; a generous amount of fresh mint makes it special.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Spiced Spring Vegetables and Coconut Polenta. Sure, spring’s in the name, but you could use these spices and technique with many a vegetable; try squash, thinly sliced rutabaga or green beans.

Roasted Eggplant. Seasoned with ginger-garlic paste, ground coriander and red chile powder.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Chicken Korma. A lightened up (and quick) version of the classic.

Vegetable Curry. Use the lima beans, okra and fresh sweet corn called for, or switch it up with whatever looks freshest — try zucchini, cauliflower or bell peppers, for starters.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Parsi Eggs. With eggs, yogurt, turermic, chile powder and ajwain seed.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Bene Israel Fish Curry With Fresh Ginger, Tamarind and Cilantro. A fresh paste of garlic, ginger, cilantro, green chiles and tamarind paste create layers of flavor in this quick fish dish.