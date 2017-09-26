Here are a few quick dinner ideas from our archives, inspired by the many flavors of India.
[Quick dinner recipes to try this week (that just so happen to be gluten-free)]
Minty Carrot Chicken. The seasonings are kept simple with ginger-garlic paste and ground turmeric; a generous amount of fresh mint makes it special.
Spiced Spring Vegetables and Coconut Polenta. Sure, spring’s in the name, but you could use these spices and technique with many a vegetable; try squash, thinly sliced rutabaga or green beans.
Roasted Eggplant. Seasoned with ginger-garlic paste, ground coriander and red chile powder.
Chicken Korma. A lightened up (and quick) version of the classic.
Vegetable Curry. Use the lima beans, okra and fresh sweet corn called for, or switch it up with whatever looks freshest — try zucchini, cauliflower or bell peppers, for starters.
Parsi Eggs. With eggs, yogurt, turermic, chile powder and ajwain seed.
Bene Israel Fish Curry With Fresh Ginger, Tamarind and Cilantro. A fresh paste of garlic, ginger, cilantro, green chiles and tamarind paste create layers of flavor in this quick fish dish.