

Grilled Fish Tacos; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

One of the best things about tacos, and a reason I suspect they have become as beloved in America as pizza, is that they are a blank canvas, easily adapted and made your own.

Tortillas seem to invite you to play with all kinds of filling combinations. This recipe tacks toward a new California style that puts a different spin on the classic Baja fish taco. Here, the flavor comes by way of the slaw made with Napa cabbage, carrot and daikon radish. Its dressing has a gentle rice vinegar pucker and gets a rich, savory splash of toasted sesame oil.

The slaw adds bold flavor to the simply seasoned fish, which is grilled rather than fried, taking the taco in a lighter, more healthful direction. (Any white fish that is firm enough to grill will work here, such as tilapia, halibut and mahi.) Piling everything on soft, whole-grain tortillas and mashing avocado to make a creamy spread (which is spiked with Sriracha), instead of the typical mayonnaise-based sauce, also makes these tasty tacos that much better for you.

Topped with a crunchy kick of sliced jalapeño and a fresh sprinkle of cilantro leaves, it’s a meal that will make you realize why, like Pizza Fridays, tacos have earned their place with their own dedicated night of the week. But don’t wait until Taco Tuesday to make these — they are good on any day of the week.