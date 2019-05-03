

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

[Make the recipe: Cornish Hens a l’Orange]

At age 10, I wrote her an acrostic poem for Mother’s Day that said: “T is for the tasty turkeys you cook.” Eating at her table was festive and filling. As my husband likes to remember, “Any time you’d stop to talk, or put down a fork, she’d say, ‘There’s plenty of food’ — after you’d already eaten so much food.” Two of my mother’s specialties were her turkey matzo ball soup and her Rock Cornish hens a l’orange. As journalist Laura Silver writes in “Knish: In Search of the Jewish Soul Food,” “Marcel Proust had his madeleine, Jewish New Yorkers had their knishes.” And I, Jewish New Yorker though I am, have my mother’s chickens.

To make my mother’s Cornish hens, I follow her instructions: Rinse, take out the inside schmutz and dry. I hear my mother’s words, feel her anxiety. The hardest part of the recipe is keeping the hens from cooling. Flip them over without ripping the skin, she says. I armor each with foil, as instructed, while I make the sauce. The sauce requires boxed white wine, orange juice, beef bouillon, orange bits, cornstarch and half a cup of Grand Marnier. I don’t drink, but the birds do.

When my childhood home in New Jersey was sold after my mother’s death seven years ago, I received her cookbooks. I can hold her favorite one, the 1973 edition of “The Good Housekeeping Cookbook,” and see her creative process. The front is stuffed with recipes from friends, articles on foods to try, and the invaluable excerpt from Nora Ephron’s “Heartburn” with the perfect recipe for artichoke vinaigrette.

Tucked betwixt it all is the newspaper clipping that started it all — a New York Times article from 1999 titled, “From Poussin to Capon a Chicken in Every Size.” It calls Rock Cornish hens “celebratory and a bit decadent” and contains a recipe with an orange. Her trajectory is clear. She must have flipped straight to the Good Housekeeping recipe for duckling a l’orange — the page most splattered with sauce, most kissed by her signature dinners — and then tweaked it to make it her own.

Mom’s cookbook is so worn that the pages fall in clumps into my hands. In this way, our fingerprints still meet.



The author’s mother, Linda Greenspan Regan, with one of the non-chicken dishes she was proud of: veal marsala. (Family photo)

But amid the deaths, the disappointments, the joys and the intimacies, you can instead choose to restore order. By applying energy in one moment, in one place, you can increase order for just that moment, and then it is like you are returning to an earlier state.

I like to think that by applying my energy to cooking these chickens, I am, effectively, for that moment, reclaiming the past.

Cooking chicken incites memories of both my mother and what I know of our ancestors. In the eastern European shtetls, and long before, Jewish families planned all week for their Friday Shabbat meal. They’d make chicken soup for that meal that was supposed to give them a taste of The World To Come.

What I want is a taste of The World That Was. I still have keys to my childhood home. But that house has been sold, smashed and turned into someone else’s mansion. So I must return by other means. I turn to my mother’s help.

While the l’orange sauce thickens, I plate the wild rice and the green beans. They frame the hens like a picture from my childhood. The picture is missing my mom’s face, but I feel her warmth. One whiff of that sauce, and it’s like she just put that plate in front me. With the smell, I begin to travel. And it’s the taste, the taste that brings me home.

Grey is a writer who lives in Brooklyn. She is working on a memoir.