You’re thinking cool thoughts, about island breezes and chaises near the water. And what’s in your hand? A refreshing adult beverage, with rum. Here are some classic ways to go, from the Recipe Finder.

Rum Swizzle., pictured above. So called because a swizzle stick or bar spoon is used to agitate the drink until it’s well chilled.



Mai Tai; Dark & Stormy. We have Victor “Trader Vic” Bergeron to thank for the first one, and Bermuda to thank for the latter.



Jamaican Punch; Piña con Lima. One’s pretty in pink, with a recipe that’s centuries old, while the other’s a newer classic, with flavors in balance thanks to the addition of fresh lime juice.



Rum Manhattan. Made with rhum agricole, from cocktail master Derek Brown.