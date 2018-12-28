

Chopped winter salad with Meyer lemon vinaigrette; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

After holiday indulgences, I am craving salad. It should be bitter and toothy, crunchy and acidic. I need the bright color and the snap of greens. Every January, I head straight for the sturdy, bitter, cold-weather lettuces to build a bowlful certain to be a welcome guest when my friends and family gather for game day or a snow-day Netflix binge.

Making salad for a crowd is best when the effort is an intentional, rather than accidental, confluence of ingredients. A dressed party salad needs to hold up for a couple of hours on a buffet table without browning or wilting. You’re really onto something when it is visually interesting and easy to eat while standing.



Serve the salad in radicchio cups. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Because they are widely available, radicchio and Belgian endive go into my winter salad. If you can find puntarelle, frisee or mache, mix and match your greens at will. But do make sure to chop the sturdier leaves into bite-size pieces. The juicy apple bits could just as easily be pear or grapefruit or clementine. Adding the crunch of sunflower seeds, toasted of course, makes an impeccable topping, but pepitas, sliced almonds and pistachios are welcome substitutions.

You’ll be getting in some good knife-skills practice here, chopping the ingredients into morsels that blend into a multi-ingredient mouthful. Some lettuces can be sliced into ribbons, the apples into mini wedges and the fennel cubed, no bigger than whole almonds. Thin rounds of red radish add color as well as crunch, but you could also stack those rounds and cut them into tiny matchsticks.

A citrusy vinaigrette brings the elements together; using Meyer lemon softens the acidic edge just a bit yet still offsets the bitter greens. You also can use standard lemons and add a touch more honey. I’m looking forward to making the vinaigrette with blood oranges when they are in season.

By the way, if you have a special honey that arrived in a gift box, use it. I was delighted when I made the dressing recently with one that was chili-infused. I double this vinaigrette recipe, because it keeps well and I use a splash or two to flavor leftover roasted vegetables as well.

Top the salad with the crunch of toasted nuts or seeds and then toss the whole thing using your hands. You can feel it: There is no better way to ensure the salad won’t be overdressed.

Yes, this is the salad I will lean on heavily through the winter months. Invite me, and I’ll bring it along. That, and the hope of spring, will keep my spirits up.

Barrow is a Washington cookbook author. She’ll join Wednesday’s Free Range chat at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.