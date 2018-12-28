After holiday indulgences, I am craving salad. It should be bitter and toothy, crunchy and acidic. I need the bright color and the snap of greens. Every January, I head straight for the sturdy, bitter, cold-weather lettuces to build a bowlful certain to be a welcome guest when my friends and family gather for game day or a snow-day Netflix binge.
Making salad for a crowd is best when the effort is an intentional, rather than accidental, confluence of ingredients. A dressed party salad needs to hold up for a couple of hours on a buffet table without browning or wilting. You’re really onto something when it is visually interesting and easy to eat while standing.
Because they are widely available, radicchio and Belgian endive go into my winter salad. If you can find puntarelle, frisee or mache, mix and match your greens at will. But do make sure to chop the sturdier leaves into bite-size pieces. The juicy apple bits could just as easily be pear or grapefruit or clementine. Adding the crunch of sunflower seeds, toasted of course, makes an impeccable topping, but pepitas, sliced almonds and pistachios are welcome substitutions.
You’ll be getting in some good knife-skills practice here, chopping the ingredients into morsels that blend into a multi-ingredient mouthful. Some lettuces can be sliced into ribbons, the apples into mini wedges and the fennel cubed, no bigger than whole almonds. Thin rounds of red radish add color as well as crunch, but you could also stack those rounds and cut them into tiny matchsticks.
A citrusy vinaigrette brings the elements together; using Meyer lemon softens the acidic edge just a bit yet still offsets the bitter greens. You also can use standard lemons and add a touch more honey. I’m looking forward to making the vinaigrette with blood oranges when they are in season.
By the way, if you have a special honey that arrived in a gift box, use it. I was delighted when I made the dressing recently with one that was chili-infused. I double this vinaigrette recipe, because it keeps well and I use a splash or two to flavor leftover roasted vegetables as well.
Top the salad with the crunch of toasted nuts or seeds and then toss the whole thing using your hands. You can feel it: There is no better way to ensure the salad won’t be overdressed.
Yes, this is the salad I will lean on heavily through the winter months. Invite me, and I’ll bring it along. That, and the hope of spring, will keep my spirits up.
Barrow is a Washington cookbook author. She’ll join Wednesday’s Free Range chat at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.
Chopped Winter Salad With Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
8 servings
The sturdy lettuces hold well at room temperature, retaining both crunch and color for a couple of hours.
MAKE AHEAD: The vinaigrette can be refrigerated up to 4 hours in advance. Shake to re-emulsify and bring to room temperature before using. Chop the vegetables and fruit, then toss in lemon juice up to an hour before serving; toss them with the dressing just before serving.
From Bring It! columnist Cathy Barrow.
For the vinaigrette
2 Meyer lemons, each cut in half
½ teaspoon minced shallot
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon honey, or more as needed
⅛ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper, or more as needed
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, or more as needed
For the salad
Leaves from 2 heads radicchio (softball size), carefully separated, then rinsed and dried
Leaves from 2 heads green or red Belgian endive (about the length of your hand), carefully separated, then rinsed and dried
4 ribs celery, leaves attached
1 fennel bulb, stalks removed and some fronds reserved
1 firm, crisp apple, such as Granny Smith
4 radishes
½ cup sunflower seeds, toasted, for garnish (see NOTE)
For the vinaigrette: Juice 3 of the lemon halves into a small jar. Add the shallot and salt; let the mixture sit for 5 minutes (to slightly pickle the shallot), then add the honey and white pepper. Seal and shake lightly to blend, then add the oil. Seal and shake again, vigorously, to form an emulsified dressing. Taste and add more lemon juice, oil, honey, salt and/or pepper, as needed.
For the salad: Reserve 8 bowl-shaped leaves from the heads of radicchio, each about the size of your palm. Working with a few at a time, stack and roll up the remaining leaves, then cut them crosswise into ¼ -inch slices and add them to a large salad bowl as you go.
As you prep the next ingredients, add them to the bowl, too. Stack the endive leaves, then cut them crosswise into ½ -inch slices. Cut the celery ribs lengthwise in half, and then cut into ½ -inch wide slices (add the leaves too). Halve the fennel bulb lengthwise, discard the core and dice each half into ½ -inch cubes. Cut the apple in half, discarding the core; cut the halves into slim wedges and then cut all those crosswise in half. Cut the radishes into very thin rounds.
Use your clean hands to toss together the salad ingredients in the bowl. To keep the components from browning, squeeze the juice of the remaining lemon half (or what’s left of it) over them and toss gently to coat.
When ready to serve, add half the vinaigrette to the salad and toss gently to coat. Taste, and add more of the vinaigrette as needed. Garnish with sunflower seeds and the reserved fennel fronds. If you are serving the salad at a buffet or at the table, place the reserved radicchio leaves on a pretty platter and fill each with about ¾ cup of salad. Garnish each with a reserved fennel frond or two.
NOTE: Toast the sunflower seeds in a small, dry skillet over medium heat for a few minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned, shaking the pan to avoid scorching. Cool completely before using.
More from Food:
Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.